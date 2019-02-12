The Page – February 13, 2019

It’s common knowledge around seniors’ lodges that you don’t mess with the seating.

While it may just seem polite to sit down with whomever you might be visiting when supper is being served, that’s really a big “No, no!” Go sit in the “Visitor Section” and your host or hostess will come to you. Do not, repeat, do not take any seat that’s empty. It belongs to somebody, and should have a name tag on it actually.

It’s not really a matter of first-come first- served, or just being polite here and there. Nope, it’s all about the routine. Lunch will happen at noon. Supper at 5:30 p.m. Bedtime at 8 p.m. Don’t change the TV channel in the common room. Stuff like that. If you don’t know the routine, ask.

To illustrate just how serious this all is, police were called to a long-term care facility in Rideau Lakes, Ont. Rideau Lakes is town of about 10,000 in eastern Ontario.

According to news reports, the raucous started at a bingo game. A 79-year-old woman took a seat normally used by an 86-year-old woman. After some arguing, pushing and shoving started. Then some more residents of the place got involved, turning into what was called “somewhat of a brawl.” The walkers and canes were swinging and flying. Chairs upended.

That’s when the provincial police were called in. When they showed up, the seniors all settled down, so no charges were laid.

There is no news what happened to the bingo game.



* * * * * * *



It’s a long time coming, but High Prairie is finally getting its dialysis.

And you will also be able to have a baby in High Prairie again!

The announcement was made Feb. 6. This newspaper posted details instantly on our website at southpeace news.com. And of course, it is in print in this edition.

Dialysis won’t happen immediately. The whole thing is being put together for some time in 2020. And of course, it might depend something on what happens in the coming election.

We don’t think UCP, should they form the government, would cancel the projects, would they? Well, keep in mind that Slave Laker Denise Wahlstrom was widely favoured to win a provincial election March 20, 1989 in this riding. Her Liberal party leader Laurence Decore, [not a bad chap by the way] was campaigning down around Vegreville or someplace. When asked about the tough times Alberta was facing, he said he would be killing some big projects the government had already promised or was looking seriously at. Among them was a new hospital in Slave Lake.

Well, that cut the legs right off of Wahlstrom.

So if the UCP or any other party is going to do things like that to High Prairie, we would think it would be buh bye for sure. But, never hurts voters to ask, right?

In the meantime, here’s a Tip of The Page Hat to MLA Danielle Larivee for working hard bringing these services back to High Prairie. Well done!



* * * * * * *



Is the deep freeze over? Close enough. “Brisk” temperatures in the -10 to -15C range are forecast to be the norm all the way to the end of this month. Snowfall? Hardly anything!

Which brings us to that habit that was gaining popularity for drivers – flipping up their windshield wipers for the night. Apparently, according to some websites, this is not good practice. Too much opportunity to damage the wiper drive mechanism or the linkages. Maybe so.

To each his or her own. Drivers who make this a habit are advised to make sure the landing zone for the wipers is free of snow and ice when they put the wipers back down.

This isn’t a problem for us at The Page. By the time we remember to put the wipers up, it’s the next day and they are frozen in. Oh well!



* * * * * * *



If you didn’t get your sweetie, or sweeties, a Valentine greeting for this week’s newspaper, you can still put one online at southpeace news.com.

And don’t forget, chocolates, flowers, fried chicken, a cake from Marigold, a pizza or dinner out at the places putting on a Valentine’s Day spread all work pretty good too.



* * * * * * *



“Make the world a better place. Treat the people you love with the same civility and politeness as you treat the people you detest.”

“Every woman wants to be married to a celebrity. Except the ones who are.” – Richard Needham



* * * * * * *



Making plans for the long weekend? It’s Family Day, of course. Monday, Feb. 18.

Forecasted temperature is a balmy -4c. That should make it a great day for outside activities. Skiing. Ice fishing. Snowmen. Sitting on the deck. Sure. Have fun and be safe.

The website at highprairie.com welcomes your fun and family pictures. Birthdays. Holidays. Anniversaries. Get-togethers. And yes, both Valentine’s Day and Family Day. Use the contact form at highprairie.com, or southpeacenews.com, or just send them to support at citylive.com. It’s free to share them. Nobody tracks you.



* * * * * * *



Greenwich, Connecticut is a town of about 20,000 about 30 km northeast of New York City. Last week highway workers found a red suitcase on the side of the road. Inside was a dead female body, tied up with tape. The whole thing was turned over to police.

In their first news release, police there described the incident as “suspicious.”

With apologies to the victim and relatives, “Really, Sherlock?”



* * * * * * *



Have a great week, stay warm and enjoy Family Day.