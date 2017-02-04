The Page – February 1, 2017

This Thursday is Groundhog Day – that particularly important day on which a furry rodent attempts to outdo all of Canada’s, and North America’s, professional weather forecasters.

You know those guys and gals. They are armed with satellites, computers, charts, calculators, moss on trees, hairs on the back of their necks, almanacs and models of weather, and still usually leave us wondering, how could they get it so wrong?

Last year, in these parts of northern Alberta, confusion reigned supreme. There was sunshine, then clouds, then sunshine again. Each of our furry forecasters would have had to have his mind made up depending on what time of the morning he came out of his burrow to be scared by his shadow.

It could be the same this year. The local forecasts are for partial sunshine. And just to double check, the professional forecasts are talking about sub-zero nighttime temperatures all the way to May.

Last year, the El Nino weather cycle was supposed to end. As a result, we were told this year would be a long winter with lots of snow. So far, the “lots of snow” hasn’t really happened but forecasts are still hanging in there for a longer than normal winter.

So, we are anxiously waiting to see what Triangle Tommy, Kinuso Kenny, Joussard Johnny, Faust Freddie, Driftpile Danny and all their cousins have to say.

That’s this Thursday. Be paying attention as the news breaks!

* * * * * * *

Also on the calendar for the coming week is Sunday, Feb. 5. Better known in North America as Super Sunday, for the NFL’s Super Bowl LI. That’s fifty-one for those of you Roman number challenged.

Warm up the chili. Get the pizza ready. Make your friendly wagers with whomever. Settle down and enjoy the show. Atlanta Falcons against the New England Patriots playing in Houston, Texas. It should be a good game.

* * * * * * *

Do you feel like weighing in on Donald Trump? What’s on your mind for Valentine’s Day which is coming up in less than two weeks?

Log on to our southpeacenews.com website, click on the link to “Local and Non-Local Polls” and vote your own personal opinion. Then check the results to see how you compare to your neighbours. Come back for new polls added frequently.

* * * * * * *

It just sort of depends if you want to use the traditional Chinese Solar Calendar, or the traditional Chinese Lunar Calendar. If you use the Solar, the Chinese “Year of the Rooster” does not start until Feb. 3. Most Chinese use the Lunar calender, which means the Rooster already started on Jan. 28.

We only say this because Roosters, those born in the years 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, and 2005 should be careful. When a year comes up that is your Chinese Zodiac sign, it is supposed to mean not so good luck is coming your way. There are lucky numbers (5, 7, 8) and unlucky numbers (1, 3, 9.) Lucky colours are gold, brown, and yellow and an unlucky colour is red.