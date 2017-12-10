The Page – December 6, 2017

It’s getting to be the season. The ice fishing season, that is!

There have already been a few brave souls out on Lesser Slave Lake this winter. They aren’t driving any toys like a snowmobile or quad, but one had a collapsible hut out about 10 days ago. Reports last week was there was about 10 cm [four inches] of ice. That should be safe for walking, but not much else. And don’t take our word for it, that’s for sure!

Anyway, the recent snowfalls will act as an insulating blanket, so ice getting thicker is slowed down. In the next couple of weeks, we expect to see huts start appearing. By December’s end, the avid anglers will be out in force. After that, there are more huts every week until warm weather in March starts convincing hut owners it is time to pull out.

Here is some ice thickness information from the Old Farmer’s Almanac:

* 7.6 cm [three inches] Single person on foot;

* 10 cm [four inches] Group in single file;

* 20 cm [eight inches] Light truck or passenger car;

* 25 cm [10 inches] Medium Truck.

* * * * * * * * *

An eight hectare [20 acre] plot of land on the edge of Richmond, B.C. recently sold for a whopping $9.2 million!

We have no idea what the end use of this land will be. It isn’t anything special. It doesn’t have a view. It is surrounded by other farm buildings and industrial warehouses.

And the really bizarre thing is, the assessed value of the property was just $84,264! Wow!

Speaking of outrageous dollar amounts, in the time you took to read that above item, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos made almost $2,000! Well, that’s assuming he took his estimated $100 billion net worth and invested it at around four per cent interest, earning $4 billion per year, or $8,000 per minute.

And that’s in U.S. dollars. Call it just over $10,000 per minute in Canadian money. Where can we get a job like that?

* * * * * * * * *

If you haven’t checked them out already, log into southpeacenews. com and see all the High Prairie Light-Up pictures.

Also on our website, you can check out all the personal and business holiday greetings from folks who are posting cards on the big Christmas card at the Second Wind store between the Anglican Church and High Prairie Library.

Proceeds from the greetings go to support the High Prairie Community Beautification Association and their projects.

To buy a card, contact South Peace News, or any member of Beautification, or fill out the contact form at southpeacenews.com and someone will reach out to you.

* * * * * * * * *

A new judge was hearing his first cases. An old woman appeared before him.

The judge asked what the charge was.

Solicitation, he heard.

The judge became nervous. He never thought he would have to deal with a case like this.

“Recess,” he called and left the courtroom. He went to the back of the building to see an old judge, almost ready to retire.

“What do I do?” he asked. “What do I give her?”

The old judge replied, “No more than $10!”