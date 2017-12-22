The Page – December 20, 2017

Once upon a time, Allen and Linda Wood of High Prairie introduced High Prairie and area to the delights of fast food pizza.

Wood opened a small shop where now the H & S Dollar Store operates. Pizza was popular enough, but it really took off in High Prairie when teacher Bernie LeBlanc opened what he called The Pizza Factory. It first opened in the old Park Theatre building where Fields is today. The it was in the little building across the street from what was then the GM dealership, General Service Garage. That GM building is now known as Hebert’s Motor Sports.

The Pizza Factory went through multiple owners. Then it closed. But the sign is still there.

Pizza is quite popular these days, along with all the pasta variations. Nado’s. Wizards Pizza. Boondocks. And maybe more.

All are soon to be joined by a re-opened Pizza Factory [there was a sign on its front door two weeks ago that said opening Dec. 11] and a Pizza Hut in the building beside Uncle Nicky’s.

One of the five major food groups: Pizza. Chocolate. Beer or Wine. Fried Chicken. And insert your own choice here!



* * * * * * * * *



Former South Peace News reporter Bob Kohlmeier, some 40 years ago, either coined or repeated the phrase, “effete, decadent, liberal press.”

Seriously. And the phrase is still useful today describing media.

Courtesy of that same liberal [left leaning] media, we have the war on American President Donald Trump, the popularity contest around Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the fake intellectualism called political correctness.

Don’t even get us started on the promotion of open borders around the world, ever increasing taxation of wealth, the right of everybody to sit at home and have government look after you, the right of government to take your money and spend it more wisely than you ever could, and so much, much more. Oh, well!

Which brings us to some interesting facts:

NFL football, the Big Bang Theory, and 60 Minutes are among the most watched shows in North America.

Far down the list is the Fox News channel, which manages only about one-fifth to one-quarter of those shows. Even so, Fox News outdraws MSNBC and CNN by two and four times respectively.

Now, here is the kicker: Our Canadian news outlets pick up news stories mostly from CNN and MSNBC, and from the left-leaning New York Times and Washington Post newspapers.

Do you think we are being fed a very sloppy view of the world?

How sloppy? Well, consider the recent New York subway botched terrorist bomb attempt and the immediate lockdown was happening for a terrifying 40 minutes as commuters scrambled for safety and news of what was happening.

Meanwhile, this went mostly unnoticed by CNN. They were too busy talking about a New York Times report that Donald Trump drank 12 cans of Diet Coke every day.

Anything at all to slam Trump!



* * * * * * * * *



* * * * * * * * *

* * * * * * * * *



* * * * * * * * *



Speaking of websites, check out walking eaglenews.com, an online newspaper that calls itself “the finest source of Indigenous news.”

Good satire. Here is a sample headline: “First Nations man wakes up white after Indian Status card expires.”



* * * * * * * * *



Please take the very best care this holiday season. We want to see you again in 2018! Our next issue is Jan. 3, 2018. See you in the New Year!