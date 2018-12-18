The Page – December 19, 2018

It’s a snowy but pleasant afternoon. Santa is taking a couple of elves out for a run. They want to make sure all the sleigh rigging is in perfect working order for Christmas.

But, they don’t want to tire out the reindeer. This being Northern Canada and all, they have a team of Huskies. After mushing through snow and forests for several hours, they have fixed all the harnesses, adjusted and tuned everything on the sleigh, and made sure the whole rig is in fine shape for delivering gifts around the world.

There is only one problem. After watching everything on the sleigh and the harnesses, they look at each other and realize, “Hey! Nobody was paying attention to where we are going!”

They are lost!

Rummaging around in all the gear in the sleigh, one of elves says, “Look at these. I have an idea. I read somewhere if you are lost, you fire three shots into the air. If we each fire three shots, someone will come to help us.”

“Great idea,” says Santa.

So each of them fires three shots. After an hour, nobody has come. So they fire again. Still nobody.

“OK,” says Santa. “Let’s try this one more time.”

One of the other elves says, “This better work this time. These are our last arrows.”



* * * * * * *



It was a particularly rough Christmas for Santa. So many homes, so many presents, the world population just keeps growing.

So, after all the deliveries, Santa is now in the doctor’s office. Toward the end of the Christmas gifting, Santa slipped on a roof and twisted his ankle. The doctor looks at Santa’s ankle and says, “Here is a pill. I’ll go get you some water.”

Santa waits and waits for the doctor. His ankle is really starting to hurt. The pill is really big though. Still no doctor. Santa has reindeer to feed and elves to put back to work. He slurps some water from the sink and with great effort, forces the pill down.

But it gets about halfway down and sticks. It tastes terrible! Santa realizes he should have broke it in half or more. He slurps some more water. The taste is horrible. Finally, gasping and wheezing, and almost throwing up, he is able to swallow it.

Just then, the doctor comes in.

He has a bucket of warm water. He says, “OK, once that tablet has dissolved in the bucket, soak your ankle in it for at least a half hour. Then go home. I’ll give you a prescription for some more pills.”



* * * * * * *



The bus stopped because there was a man laying in the middle of the road with his ear to the ground. It was Santa Claus. Everybody on the bus crowded around.

“Santa, Santa,” they all want to know. “Are you OK?”

Santa slowly raises his head. He says, “Red classic sleigh. Two miles away. Travelling east at about half-reindeer speed.”

“Wow,” says one of the bus riders. “You can tell that just by putting your ear to the road?”

“Don’t be silly,” Santa groans. “I fell off.”



* * * * * * *



Catch up on more Santa Claus and Christmas humour at southpeacenews.com.

Remember, there is no such thing as a new joke. But there sure are lots of jokes you never heard before!



* * * * * * *



Are you dreaming of a White Christmas?

Our weather forecasts are all signaling not really “white” but a “whitish Christmas.” A bit of snow. A bit of warm. A bit of melt. And probably, lots of ice.

Crampons, that’s those pointy things that strap over your boots, are available at local stores. Try them on. We can tell you from personal experience they all do a great job.

We also have some high-tech ones that crank out of the bottom of your winter boots. We also have the rubbery ones that slip over the snow boots. Both do the job. Sort of like studs on your winter tires.

And of course, as soon as you buy some, one of two things will happen: either we get a whole bunch of warm weather that melts almost all the ice, or we will get a whole bunch of snow that is easy to walk on!



* * * * * * *



Top Stories of 2018?

Number wise, according to the count of visits on our website, the news of 2017 is still the biggest! Beating out 2016 when we started, and so far, all of the 2018 stories.

Most popular story since the beginning of our website southpeace- news.com? Leonard Willier’s 6/49 lottery ticket from all the way back in January 2017.

Also beating out 2018 news stories were: the Anita Doktor impaired charge; Ginger Peterson being fired from the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre after her award-winning year; and the Driftpile First Nations council setting up their own drug test program to encourage clean living.

All of these stories captured the imagination and attention of between 5,000 and more than 6,000 readers.

The three top stories of 2018, according to the counts, were: charges were withdrawn in the Doktor case; the arson fires in downtown High Prairie; and, third, farmers saying the carbon tax was driving them out of business.

So, this is what readers were interested in. We’re sure there were stories that were “more important” in some people’s minds. Like who got married and who, regrettably, passed away. In fact, the local obituary section is the most read part of our online news. Sports would be too, but we often forget to “tag” sports stories so they can be counted.

Anyway, the numbers sort of tell the story of things that really drive the news business.



* * * * * * *



We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Spend this holiday season with friends and family. Don’t over indulge in anything. And definitely, do not drive if you have been indulging. Let’s get everybody home alive as we say goodbye to 2018.

And let’s welcome a wonderful, new, 2019 as we look forward to a happy, friendly, prosperous year!