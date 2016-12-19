The Page – December 14, 2016

Help the High Prairie Community Beautification Association with their local projects. That includes High Prairie’s Light-Up, which decorates the civic square between the town hall and Golden Age Club. Looks great, eh?

You can help keep this going, along with other projects, and send holiday greetings to everybody by buying a Christmas Card. For just $10 your business or family name will appear on the big Christmas board outside of Second Wind Boutique beside the High Prairie Library. Your name will also appear at highprairie.com/christmas-cards. Check them both out.

Contact any member of Beautification, or visit the South Peace News office in downtown High Prairie. All proceeds go to Beautification.

* * * * * * *

The weather forecasts are for freezing, freezing, freezing temperatures for the next week. We are still watching all the folks who are having trouble getting used to the chill. But hey, this is Canada, and this is winter, right?

We are expecting that when next week rolls around even the sissiest of us should all have thinned out blood and be ready for anything Mother Nature wants to dish out.

And next week’s weather forecast for several days is in the single digits, even if it is below zero. It’s going to be downright tropical my friends!

* * * * * * *

Toys for Boys Department: According to our Page Spies, the hot ticket item this year isn’t a four-wheel monster truck. Not a superboat with all the electronics and goodies. Not a side-by-side. Not a chainsaw or a skid steer. Nope. It’s a heated shop to put all the toys in!

And my goodness, there sure are a lot of big and small workshops and garages all over the countryside, including towns and villages.

Nothing to do on a winter weekend? Take a drive around. And if you haven’t seen the developments at Hilliard’s Bay Estates or Red Sky at Joussard, or all the other new homes and buildings everywhere, you aren’t paying attention at all to our great communities.

* * * * * * *

One of the bad things about watching old movies on the tube, is how young all the guys and gals look. Especially that Bruce Willis guy when he had all his hair!

And this time of year is particularly bad when you look at Santa Claus. He looks a lot younger than you remember.

Uh, oh!

* * * * * * *

And speaking of Santa, have you ever told your children that Santa is fat because he eats children who get up too early on Christmas Day?

* * * * * * *

Sign on a church: “Honk if you love Jesus. Keep on texting and driving if you want to meet Him.”

* * * * * * *

The late night comedians had a field day with the late Rob Ford, the fellow who used to be mayor of Toronto. It was always kind of interesting, maybe because he was right so many times.

But we have to say, what they are doing to Donald Trump is becoming tiresome. We mean, can’t you give the guy a break? Are you that ticked your Hillary was not elected, you have to beat up the guy who won, every, every night?

Come on. Give it a rest for awhile, eh?

We know Ford was the “gift that keeps on giving,” and Trump often seems the same way. But the way you are twisting the news is atrocious.

Case in point, every new president who comes into office brings with him new appointees, new heads of departments, new bosses and new top staffers. So do we really need to hear about the crying from the people getting the boot as if this was something really different and it is so horrible?

Most of these people would be down the road too if Hillary had won. And we would not have heard a word.

So much for balanced news!