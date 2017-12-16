The Page – December 13, 2017





We haven’t heard any news from local folks about ice depth on Lesser Slave Lake, but we did hear a report that last week there was about 20 cm [eight inches] of ice on the big lake near Slave Lake town.

Twenty cm, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, and as reported last week in this column, is enough ice thickness to safely carry a light truck or passenger car.

Well, you won’t find too many people willing to take a chance on that!

And, it also has to be noted, it’s a lot colder at the east end of the lake than it is around the western basin. So go ahead you easterners, have at ‘er!

Meanwhile, there are indeed sleds out on the ice, along with the occasional collapsible huts. Marcel Duchesneau has had his hut at Joussard out on the ice for over a week. But he doesn’t drive a vehicle to it.



* * * * * * *



Most Slave Lakers are convinced their town is the centre of the universe. Strange, but lots of other people don’t think so.

Last week, CBC TV reported on an apparent homicide near Wabasca. Their report said the community is about 300 km north of Edmonton. Not, if Slave Lake really was the centre, 100 km northeast of Slave Lake.

Just a tidbit that caught the attention of The Page. One has to be alert to these details.



* * * * * * *



Speaking of details, how long do you think it would take before you did something about “that noise in the attic?”

According to a news report, a Florida homeowner kept hearing noises coming from the ceiling of his house. Finally, he called in some pest control fellow, who picked apart the ceiling where most of the noise was coming from. There, he found an almost two metre [six-foot] long boa constrictor that had somehow become stuck between some boards and a pipe.

Maybe snakes can’t back up. That the snake had been in and about that location for some time was evidenced by the fact it had shed its skin as it grew.

In other snake news, also in Florida, a snake hunter bagged a 5.2 metre [17-foot] long, 132-pound python in the Everglades swamp. In Florida, hunting pythons is encouraged with a bounty on them. They are actually Burmese pythons, and are not native to Florida. They have no natural enemies.

“I shot him in the head,” says the bounty hunter. The hunter says it would probably take three men to control the live snake, and maybe not even then. The snake could easily kill a grown man.

Python hunters get $8.10 an hour, plus $50 for a 1.3 metre [four-foot] snake, and $25 per foot over that length. It is estimated the hunter will get $375 US for his catch.

Aren’t you glad the only pests you have to put up with in our frozen north are mostly wasps, mosquitoes, house flies, ants, and squirrels?



* * * * * * *



There is lots of room for Christmas and holiday greetings on the High Prairie Beautification Christmas sign beside Second Wind between the Anglican Church and the High Prairie Municipal Library.

Make a donation [it’s only $15] to Beautification, and as a bonus you get your greeting added to southpeacenews.com website for free.

You can make your donation at the South Peace News office in downtown High Prairie or from any Beautification member.



* * * * * * *



T-shirts and shorts are in order as plus zero temperatures that started last week stretch all the way to this Thursday.

That is, if weather forecasts can be believed!

A great start to winter and just over a week to go before days start getting longer on Dec. 21.

Merry Christmas and Season’s Greetings!