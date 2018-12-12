The Page – December 12, 2018

We are persons of habit.

In winter, we check the thermometer every morning. We found a digital one in a bargain bin, It tells us how cold it got last night and what the current temperature outside is. Around May, when we aren’t likely to get frost, we still look at the morning temp, but also the afternoon one.

Sometime during the morning, after we check our e-mail, we check the stock markets online. Then we look at the weather forecast. There’s a link right to Environment Canada on our southpeacenews .com website. It’s right under the Calendar of Events and latest comments people are making about news.

After looking at the forecast for next week, we sometimes scroll down to look at weather history.

Last Thursday, that history told us the highest temperature for that day was 8C, in 1979. Coldest was -37C, in 1977. But what was really interesting was the snow on the ground: 51 cm in 1966. Yoiks! That’s 20 inches in oldtimer numbers. Cripes, first week in December and almost two feet of snow already back then!



There’s already lots of lights up and around the High Prairie region. More going up all the time, especially this past weekend as Mother Nature gave those late-lighters some nice warm weather to be stringing bulbs.

Thank you, Mom!



“That’s what everybody says,” smiled the clerk at Home Hardware in McLennan.

We had to check out the up to 40 per cent off sale the store is having on lights and decorations. See ad in this week’s paper.

And we had to tell the nice lady, “Wow! You sure have a lot of Christmas stuff here!”

You already know what she answered.



It was kind of a habit that Vic Plamondon of Joussard used his Bombardier, or whatever model of Snow Cat it was, to plow out a road across the ice to the favoured place where everybody likes to put their ice shacks.

Vic and wife Jean sold their place on the shore at Joussard. The Snow Cat is parked in storage and we understand the couple is moving, or already has moved, to points eastward. Athabasca or Lac La Biche. We wish them well.

On the topic of an ice road, we suggested to a few parties toward the end of last winter it sure would be nice if people would join in to hire a machine to clear a road once in awhile. Maybe it’s a good idea. Maybe not!

Anyway, Driftpile First Nation has a machine they use to clear their road out to a fishing spot called Big Grassy. There are usually about 15 or 20 huts there. That isn’t as many as the over 100 huts that end up at Joussard, but it seems to work for them.



We expect the “hard wall shacks” will remain popular for ice anglers. Wood burning stove. Satellite TV. Electricity from a generator. Even beds!

Lately though, the portable one, two- and even four-person portable shanties are showing up much more than they used to. Local stores like Glamour and Gear and Peavey Mart have them.



“There’s always free cheese in a mousetrap.” – Old Proverb



If you go online to southpeacenews.com, you will see Christmas greetings from citizens. Drop in at the South Peace News office in downtown High Prairie and list your family name, business or group.

Or, you can go online at the News website and make a purchase using Paypal. Ten dollars only!

All proceeds going to the High Prairie Beautification and the Light-Up.



Take a bow, everyone, who participated or attended Light-Up! Well done!

The Internet and TV news was all excited about “Knickers” the jumbo-sized steer from down in Australia. Knickers measured in at 6’4” tall. But it turns out, there is a Canadian steer that is one inch taller! Here’s a pic of “Dozer” from Manitoba in a photo with Raelle Schoenrock. Dozer was saved from slaughter and now lives at an animal sanctuary in Manitoba. Now, that’s one big mooooo!