The Page – August 24, 2016

A CBC news report on “glamping” brought to mind the old Alberta Transportation camping sites that were scattered across our fair province years ago.

First off, the glamping stuff is about some fancy crosses between tents and cabins at Elk Island National Park.

The “glamping” is supposed to be, “glamourous camping.” and is an upgrade from people who usually pitch their own tents, or even just put out a bedroll under the stars.

Now, judging from all the trailers and motorhomes zooming up and down our highways, one would think that’s how everybody goes roughing it.

Not so. There are still lots of people who love the idea of tossing some food, beverages in a cooler, loading up the kids in the vehicle, and heading to the countryside to pitch a tent. Which brings us to a couple of interesting things.

First, the Alberta Transportation campsites.

Around these parts, the closest one we can remember is Jerry Creek on the highway to Swan Hills. This one was built, open for a very short period, then closed by budget cuts in the Ralph Klein days.

It was exactly the kind of campsite hikers, bicyclists and motorbikers, and yes, the tent folks travelling in a car, would love.

Big thing here is, a nice location and no camping fees.

One step below our provincial parks.

Maybe one of these days, these campgrounds will be reborn. Possibly along with some of the other ideas for tourist promotion, including our own Canada Trail, and maybe some serious networked trails in the Swan Hills region.

****

In just two weeks, on the September long weekend, the Golden Walleye Classic fishing tournament on Lesser Slave Lake happens.

This will be the 28th annual running of the event.

This year, total prize money just over a whopping $200,000 in cash, based on a 100 boat field. First place is an enormous $60,000!

The event is run out of the popular Shaw’s Point Resort. Earlier this year, the marina at Shaw’s was dug out because low water levels made it almost not useable.

With lots of rain the past weeks, Lesser Slave Lake is looking good.

There is also a Captain and Kids Mini-Tournament on Friday, September 2. There’s lots to see at the event including the whole Catch and Release system.

For more information and all the sponsors, see www.goldenwalleyeclassic.com online.