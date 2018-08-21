The Page – August 22, 2018



Old timers (you know, those people who always seem like they are around forever and ever, or at least, the last year) often lament how there just aren’t enough young people willing to help out with all the community ideas people keep coming up with. Actually, that seems to be a problem as far back as most of us can remember.

Always lots of ideas. Never enough people to make the ideas happen. Ideas take work. Work means either pay for help, or the idea needs to get volunteers to put it all together. Oh well. Maybe the next time you are seeing something happen, like a rodeo or pow-wow or hockey tournament, find somebody organizing and ask if you can get involved and help. If the people you ask are smart, they won’t stick you in a corner doing something nobody else wants to do.



Ideas? We can’t help thinking that summer quad and side by side races, and the same in winter, might be an idea for fund-raising and fun. We know nothing about organizing such races, like safety rules and setting up categories and all the details to make a success. Guess one just has to take a shot at it and figure it out, or read online to get some research ideas. Yup. More work!



On the same topic, it seems like some weeks, there isn’t enough time to attend everything that is happening or do all the chores that seem to need doing. Never mind having enough time to join in and volunteer. Oh well. Quad and sled races on ice are ideas been kicked around for years. We were reminded of this when we saw a news clip of another idea – races for ride-em mowers! Looked like fun.



Tansi and Welcome!

Sucker Creek First Nations is the latest community to put up new-style friendly signs letting everybody know where they happen to be. It never hurts to toot your own horn.

Here’s a photo of the signs that went up recently at Sucker Creek on Highway 2 through the community. Looking fine.



Just one weekend left before the Golden Walleye Classic.

If you’ve been out on Lesser Slave Lake, enjoying the warm weather and getting lost in smoke, you might have already seen what looks suspiciously like tournament boats checking out the fishing “hot spots.”

The coming days between now and the Labour Day long weekend will see many more boats as teams angle for an advantage for the huge cash prizes. $201,700 in fact, if a full field of 100 boats enters. Entry fee is $2,000 per two person team. Contact Ken Sperling at 780.751.3906 at Shaw’s Point Resort on Lesser Slave Lake, or his cell at 780.523.7385 for more details.

You can also check the website at goldenwalleyeclassic.com



Speaking of Lesser Slave Lake, so far any summer algae bloom hasn’t made much of an appearance.

We were reminded of this last week watching a CTV news report from Florida. There, back streams and waterways are already choked with green algae. Not quite “so thick you can walk on it” but getting close.

The explosion of algae is already being labelled the “green tide.” That’s named after the “red tide” in ocean water which poisons sea life. Most Alberta lakes are usually victims of algae blooms of varying degrees around mid-August and sometimes even earlier. It just depends on weather and rainfall patterns. Lesser Slave Lake hasn’t seen much of a bloom in recent years which is good news. For the most part, the bloom is harmless. It’s just kind of icky for swimmers. However there are some varieties of blue-green that can cause rashes, and can be toxic to birds and small animals.



A few weeks ago, this newspaper commented on the number of parks in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Also mentioned were walking trails in many communities. What was not mentioned was the number of community gardens in many towns.

A chat with a “gardener” at one community garden just outside Athabasca University in Athabasca here in Alberta revealed this was the first year she had tried it. She said she put her name on the waiting list, got her own personal plot, and went to work, seeding and weeding.

It looked like about 60 small plots were in use. She said soil wasn’t bad, but watering the garden was a pain.

The site was fenced with chain-link to keep animals from stealing the veggies.

There was no running water to run sprinklers. But, the Town did haul in water that filled a big tank on the site. Only problem with this was, the tank was located on the down side of a gentle slope. Water doesn’t run uphill, so gardeners have to fill buckets and carry water to their plot when rainfall isn’t enough.

Of course, that also means people don’t waste water.