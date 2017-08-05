The Page – August 2, 2017

Yee Haaa! It’s Stampede time in High Prairie.

The Page extends a great big friendly High Prairie “Welcome!” to all our friends and neighbours coming to town for High Prairie’s big bustout of the summer.

Here’s a Tip of the Page Hat to Y’all, “Howdy Sirs” and “Howdy ma’ams and misses.”

Naturally, have a great time this week and enjoy the rodeo.

* * * * * * *

This year, the August long weekend comes this coming weekend. This is one of those sort of rare times when the first Monday of August does not fall on the weekend just before Stampede.

So, next Monday is Heritage Day and the Heritage Day weekend starts Friday evening, Aug. 4.

Every summer, we like to comment several times how it seems more and more people are coming to our lake region for summer vacations.

British Columbia still takes the lion’s share of folks from down south. But it has to be said, they just don’t know any better. Seen one mountain, seen ‘em all! Waited in line for hours to get a camping spot? Ugh! And not being able to start up a nice campfire because fire bans are on, double ugh!

Even our collection of Alberta southern lakes have issues, with poor fishing and the threat of blue-green algae. Speaking of which, Lake Erie in Ontario is in the news lately because with algae warnings. Some years Lesser Slave Lake has seen some really big “blooms” but in recent years, not so much. Nice.

* * * * * * *

Not only is the Heritage Day long weekend late, so is the Perseids meteor shower.

Starting right about now, the Perseids can be seen, but the peak viewing, when perhaps 60 or 100 can be seen in one hour, will be a day or so late, coming on Aug. 12-13.

The Perseids happen as Earth passes through the stream of dust and debris left by the comet Swift-Tuttle. As those particles or meteoroids fall into the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up, they produce bright streaks across the sky. We see those as meteors or shooting stars.

Best viewing, of course, is when and where skies are darkest. Don’t expect to see much if you are sitting under a street light or your backyard lights are all on. Cottage or farm country is the best.

One can start viewing about 10 p.m. but the peak of the show, and when the sky is darker, starts around midnight. The Perseids will come out of the north-eastern part of the sky and head southward.

Now, we have to say, even when we have clear skies and the best of dark nights, we have never, ever been able to see more than two or three an hour for most of the night. Just must not be in the right place at the right time.

* * * * * * *

Last week’s High Prairie town council meeting brought a stern rebuke from High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox.

Cox was on holidays when the Party in the Park in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary was held on the July 1 holiday.

The party was judged a good success and Mayor Cox congratulated the committee for their work. But she also said she was extremely disappointed nobody from the Town of High Prairie spoke to the crowd, even though there were other speakers. She was doubly extremely disappointed because the whole party bash was paid for by the town!

So what happened? Why did nobody representing council speak, either deputy mayor Brian Gilroy or any other person on behalf of the town?

Nobody asked this question, and nobody had a chance to volunteer the information as Cox moved the meeting along to another subject.

Guess it’s a secret.

* * * * * * *

Stories about a new doctor who just arrived in High Prairie now leaving are making some rounds.

Apparently, the story is untrue.

But hey, why let truth and honesty get in the way of good gossip? Ask all the people after American president Donald Trump for his Russian “collusion”.

* * * * * * *

What did the green grape say to the purple grape?

“Breathe!”

* * * * * * *

Have a great week!