The Page – August 1, 2018



Yee Haw for sure!

catch lots of photos of Tuesday's parade and of the rodeo events at southpeacenews.com as we get them posted.

And of course, have fun and don’t overdo anything, except of course, have a great time!



There are tons of rodeo fans in High Prairie. One of them is Rod Berg, who races the ponies.

Just how much does Rod Berg love rodeo? If Lady Godiva rode through town at the parade, all Rod would talk about the next day was the horse!



One of the big topics in town is the new $14,400 clock in the Civic Square which is not keeping the right time.

Michael Long brought up the matter at town council’s meeting July 24. Long is a member of the Sesquicentennial Committee which purchased the clock. Apparently, the clock needs to be reset and no one knows how to reset it. Long said chair Tammy Kaleta gave the manual to the town when the clock was delivered.

However, both CAO Brian Martinson and public works Supt. Vern Walker said the manual was not included when the clock was delivered.

The Page hopes everyone gets together in a “timely” matter and “keeps on ticking” to get the clock reset.

Remember, it’s not so bad. Remember the old saying a broken clock is right twice a day!