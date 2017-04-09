The Page – April 5, 2017

Several hundred people took in the tour last week of the ‘just about open’ new High Prairie Regional Health Complex. We are happy to report your scribe was one of them!

First, it sure is a nice place. It is comfortable, welcoming, and has a friendly atmosphere about it. And that’s without even having any people. Worth every penny, and then some.

We were disappointed we didn’t get to see the CT scan doing its thing, and we didn’t get a tour of the new kitchen, but we were very impressed with the residences that will replace J.B. Wood Nursing Home. Humongous bathrooms, and places for friends and family to sit and snooze.

And of course, the whole courtyard settings, cafeteria space, and the hospital rooms! It is all an impressive, impressive facility!

Now of course, comes staffing the place, and adding all the services the tens of thousands of people the complex is meant to serve need.

* * * * * * * * *

On that subject, be sure to read MLA Danielle Larivee’s letter in this newspaper.

Step One was getting the Health Complex built. Steps Two and Three and Four and more are adding all the services, adding all the people, keeping jobs local, and of course, keeping people healthy.

* * * * * * * * *

Last year was forecasted by weather experts to be the end of El Nino, the weather cycle that brings hot, dry weather to western North America.

And so on cue, El Nino left and La Nina began, also as predicted. It was exactly what happened through the very early spring and summer of last year.

After the summer, it was supposed to cool off. When it started to rain and rain and rain last fall, we were told that was just normal. It would be like that all winter.

But, then what happened? Rain didn’t really turn to snow in November and December. Even in January and February there was hardly any snow. Now, with the beginning of April, it looks like a repeat of last year.

What’s going on here?

Apparently, some weather experts now say it is the “spring unpredictability barrier.” Which means they have a hard time making forecasts for summer when things aren’t going the way they thought it would happen in spring.

Sheesh!

* * * * * * * * *

Since it is the beginning of April, local campgrounds are getting their wheels turning for another summer tourist season.

In past years, it was always the May long weekend that marked the official start of summer. But, with warmer weather and big investments in campers, lake lots, trailers and cabins, people want to get the most of the summer season, which means earlier and earlier in the spring, and later and later in the fall.

What used to be a 3 1/2 month season isn’t just five months through May to September, but turning into a two- and three-season holiday destination.

Yup, just another day in paradise!