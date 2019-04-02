The Page – April 3, 2019

In the HBO original series Billions, Taylor Mason runs a venture capital company in New York. She wants more money to invest. She asks one of her biggest supporters, a Russian oligarch played very well by John Malkovich – think, Teddy KGB from the movie Rounders.

Malcovich brings along a couple of his Russian buddies, some rich but fearsome goons. Taylor doesn’t want them coming aboard. As she says, “If I take their money, Gregor [Malkovich] will control most of my company. Pretty soon, I won’t be working for myself. I will be working for him.”

Which hasn’t happened with China and Canada’s canola problem. But there is one similarity. In particular, China buys 40 per cent of Canada’s canola production.

Hmm.

It might be argued, this is just the way business is done. Low prices? Great service? Quality products?

Nah! That’s for stooges. If you want to make money, be like Walmart. Forget about quality. Just push the maker to lower prices, lower prices, lower prices. Relentlessly!

Which usually means exporting the manufacture overseas. Lowering quality. Crapping out on warranties and service.

And finally, become the maker’s biggest customer. When push comes to shove, then you really got him over a barrel. And then stick it to them.

Or, like Ray Kroc, the late founder of McDonald’s said, “If you see your competition drowning, stick a hose in their mouth.”

Not quite the same as China. At least McD looks after customers.



* * * * * * *



Does anybody have any experience with ice boat racing? Quad and sled racing on ice? Even stock cars? Seems like just about perfect conditions.

Or maybe just getting a kite and having it pull you to Devonshire Beach at Slave Lake.



* * * * * * *



Last minute notice!

Election forum at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre in High Prairie. Wednesday evening, April 3. Free to all. Meet your candidates. Ask questions. 7-p.m. Free!



* * * * * * *



Our Laugh Button is damaged.

United States presidential campaign for 2020 is already started. Democracts, running against Donald Trump. Democrats sell themselves as the party of women’s lib, big tent welcoming all ethnics, all colours, all LBGTQs. Young and old.

In other words, the anti “old fat rich white men who always seem to be running politics.”

And out of 20 or so candidates already campaigning? The top three are white males. Two are so old they might end up in the senior’s home before the election. The third says eating dirt keeps him healthy. Hmmm!



* * * * * * *



Counting down to the huge High Prairie Gun and Sportsmen Show starting next week, April 11.



* * * * * * *



You ever notice all the American news shows have raccoons on them?

No? Well, next time look at the talking heads. They all are getting their summer tans, ‘cept for those white eyes. Just saying!



* * * * * * *



Look for coverage of the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup next week!



* * * * * * *



Have a great week and stay out of all the mud puddles!