The Page – April 26, 2017

As of the time of the writing of this column, we don’t have an instant count of attendance at the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show. But, it looked just as busy, or even busier, than usual.

Lots of people and lots of great exhibits. Including one hawk that found itself flying around inside the Sports Palace Sunday afternoon!

Check out our photos at southpeacenews.com and a spread next week, inside this newspaper.

And here is a Tip of The Page Hat to the High Prairie Fish & Game Association for all the work they and their volunteers did to make the show one of the top events of the year for the High Prairie region.

* * * * * * *

Weather like we have had the past week makes most of us want to take all the global warming alarmists out to one of our snowdrifts and put a carrot in their mouths!

Now, the fact is we often get snow and blustery weather like this past week all the way to the May long weekend, May 21 or thereabouts.

But you know, it just doesn’t seem fair. Because really, right about March 10 or so, spring is in the air. The sun is shining. Water running. Snow melting. So of course, Mother Nature is just giving us a one, two, three, and sometimes four, punch, reminding us who is in charge.

The only good news in all this is the rest of Alberta has been having it even worse. Ugh!

* * * * * * *

Speaking of having it worse off, there are plenty of fields in the Morinville – Westlock – Barrhead region that still have last year’s crops laying in them.

There are also lots of soggy fields that are going to be a long time drying out. These days, weather forecasts are not much to be trusted. But the forecasts so far indicate farming weather and dry fields might still be two to three weeks or even more away.

That’s really getting to the edge of the seeding envelope and traditional wisdom that says, “Get your gardens in by the May long weekend at the latest.”

That’s still a month away, thank goodness.

* * * * * * *

Did you miss it?

Earth Day, that is. Well, if you did not take part, too bad for you. And by extension, we assume, Planet Earth.

As it happens, April 22 is the day we are supposed to be observing Earth Day. Exactly what we are supposed to be observing we are not quite sure. So we hustled on over to the famous Internet. Earthday.ca. Seemed a good place to start.

We were quite surprised to see there was not much there. In fact, after several minutes of looking through the Website, we could find no mention exactly what day is Earth Day!

Further looks around the Internet showed us

one Earth Day Website

is defunct. And for a few years now, events in Edmonton were cancelled.

One supposes, if the weather is often going to be like this, and plantings of some kind are involved, it might be a good idea to move to May. Perhaps May 15.

April 22 might be a great day in California. Canada, it would seem, not so much.

* * * * * * *

Do not forget to attend the Spring Rodeo this weekend.

* * * * * * *

Have a great week!