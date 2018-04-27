The Page – April 25, 2018



Sure, it might snow next week, or the week after or the week after that.

That’s just the nature of Canada. But, given the past few days and local forecasts for the coming days, we believe we can safely say, spring has indeed arrived. Finally!

In a couple weeks, we will be putting in our gardens. Sure.



* * * * * * * * *



That said, we are quite sure the birds we see arriving from their winter haunts are not quacking and honking.

Nope! Sure sounds more like, “Gaaaack!” As in, “Where the heck is some open water? This doesn’t look right at all.”

And last week, we noticed our first flies and what looked like some moths or butterflies. Butterflies? Really?



* * * * * * * * *



The upsy downsy swings in weather patterns across Canada are blamed by some folks on too much fresh water. And we don’t mean the water that some people splash in their drinks.

The story goes like this: Melting ice from glaciers, ice packs surrounding the Arctic Ocean, even snow melts into rivers that flow into the Arctic Ocean, means more fresh water than normal is running into the usually salty Arctic Ocean. In fact, more fresh water running into both the northern Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

This is impacting the flow of the Gulf Stream, the ocean current that feeds warm water from the Caribbean up to Newfoundland and becomes the North Atlantic Drift, which takes warmer water to the British Isles and Europe. Also, it is changing ocean current flows on the Pacific side of Canada.

This in turn, is impacting the Jet Stream, the air current that is a river of air traveling at hundreds of miles per hour from west to east at high altitudes.

What is happening is the Jet Stream, which sort of looks like a big snake on a map, is wiggling up and down from north to south. Depending how it wiggles, frozen Arctic air can be sucked down into Alberta and further south.

Or the opposite, with the stream being in the north letting warm air be sucked upwards from the Pacific.

Well, whatever the reasons, apparently, the Jet Stream is wiggling north and south way more than normal. So for a few days we get really warm weather. Then a few days later we get really cold weather. Now, getting back to the salt water fresh water being out of its normal balance, this causes the Jet Stream to be farther south than usual. Which means colder air comes to Canada. Which means we get longer winters.

Got all that?

So does a colder and longer than usual winter mean the end of global warming?

Well, you may have noticed reports these days have switched from global warming to climate change. And lately, it isn’t even climate change, it’s “climate upheaval.”



* * * * * * * * *



If you haven’t heard yet, a young fellow from Slave Lake, Conner Lukan, was one of the players killed in the recent Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Our sister newspaper, the Slave Lake Lakeside Leader, has a report on Conner. You can read it online at lakesideleader.com.



* * * * * * * * *



Here’s a Tip of the Page Hat to organizers and volunteers who once again made the High Prairie Sportsman and Gun Show a really big event.

Well done, folks!

Photos of the event are already online at highprairie.com.

If you have your own photos you would like posted, use the contact form there to send us yours. Such stuff is always welcome.

Have a great week!