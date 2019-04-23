The Page – April 24, 2019

My goodness, it’s the “996!”

Another Beverly Hills romcom with a shorter zipcode? Another sitcom about an apartment building? The last train out of Yuma? The flight number of the Edmonton to Toronto Air Canada run?

Nope! Wrong on all counts!

And kudos to you if you know all those numbers!

996 is the nickname for the new work week. It means 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Six Days Per Week. As in Nine to Nine for Six Days. This is a 12-hour work day, times six days which gives you a 72-hour work week. That should keep us all out of trouble, eh?

Lest you think this is some kind of joke, the 996 is actually a big deal in China. They coined the name in typical Chinese flair for cutesy.

The founder of Alibaba [Chinese version of Amazon], Jack Ma, [a Chinese billionaire in a communist country, go figure] says, “Being able to do 996 is a huge blessing. If you don’t work harder and spend more time than others, how can you achieve the success you want?”

Another business success in China admits the 72-hour work week is probably wrong, and probably illegal. He adds, “But to be honest, most companies that oppose 996 are now bankrupt.”

In all honesty ourselves, we aren’t in favour of 996. But it has to be pointed out, there’s a whole great big country across the ocean with a leadership who say they want to conquer the world. Maybe it doesn’t take armies. Just working twice as hard as the rest of us. For less pay. No workplace standards. Damn the pollution.

Hmmm. Should anybody be losing sleep over this?



* * * * * * *



It’s almost an obligation to acknowledge and thank outgoing politicians. At least, ones well-known and supposedly above the fray of “local” municipal happenings.

In those affairs, when goodbye time comes, some days you get a plaque. Some days you just get a “see ya bud”. And some days, not even that. Oh, well!

We’re sure there will be lots of thanks sent to outgoing MLA Danielle Larivee. Here is ours from The Page. Good work in some areas. Not so good work in others. But thank you for listening to us and trying.

We wish you the best of luck in the future.



* * * * * * *



It’s still an unknown what the new UCP “review” of programs means to our local hospital and dialysis and obstetrics.

And, of course, our new Northern Lakes College expansion.

Incoming MLA Pat Rehn will no doubt be filling us in with the details of any changes in these programs.



* * * * * * *



Speaking of Pat Rehn, we send our congratulations on his victory.

Rehn worked hard and helped make the big blue wave of Jason Kenney and the UCP party’s substantial win over Larivee. Well done. We’re hoping to hear lots from you in the future.

In that spirit, to Pat and any other politicians around the region, we have acres of column space in these here pages and online. We invite you all to talk to everybody about your plans, ideas and opinions.



* * * * * * *



There are already reports Pat Rehn might be in line for a cabinet position. The possibilities being promoted include Energy, Economic Development and Education.

Portfolios bounce around at the whim of the premier, but another possibility is Forestry, given Rehn’s close connection with Ken Vanderwell of Slave Lake.

Plus, of course, the importance of fibre based industries to this constituency and in fact, all of northern Alberta. Vanderwell, besides his big mill in Slave Lake, is also the head of the local UCP organization.

No matter what happens, we are sure Rehn will work hard for the needs of this region. Because, there sure are lots of needs.



* * * * * * *



As just one little item, we have it on decent authority High Prairie will shortly be losing three top medical staff.

Best of wishes on their new endeavours or wherever they are going. We are sorry to be losing you.



* * * * * * *



Have a great week and enjoy the annual Spring Rodeo!