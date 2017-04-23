The Page – April 19, 2017

Last week, it looked like an enjoyable Easter weekend was in the works. The sun was shining, turkeys were thawing, rivers flowing, fields drying, all in all looking good.

Then Old Man Winter had to have another kick at the can!

Now, it’s not as if we have not had snow in April in other years. 2011 brought over seven cm of snow. 2007 there was 5.6 cm of snow. In 1967, there was actually 58 cm of snow on the ground.

In fact, there has been snow at various times all the way to the May long weekend when, often as not, people are standing around their campfires, as snowflakes tumble down around them.

But you know, it just isn’t fair! We much prefer temperatures like 2010’s 22 C instead of 1964’s -14.4 C. Not to mention, all the people who planned for relatives and friends to visit and had them cancel because of weather conditions right across Alberta. It really was not that nice an Easter weekend.

Oh well, here’s hoping the rest of summer is better. Mother Nature owes us one.

* * * * * * *

This coming Saturday and Sunday is the huge High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show. Once again, both arenas and the curling rink will be stocked with all kinds of displays, exhibits and products of all kinds. Be sure to take in the show.

And here is a hearty and happy “Welcome” to all the visitors and exhibitors coming to High Prairie for the show.

* * * * * * *

We are sure the proposed Tim Hortons shop that is supposed to be just around the corner in High Prairie will do well. Good coffee. Not bad doughnuts. Cheap soup and sandwiches. What’s not to like?

But for the life of us, we can’t figure out, if Tim’s coffee is supposed to be so good, why does the company do so much advertising telling us that Dark Roast is really good?

Maybe the experts at Tim’s figures they don’t have our business [which, since they don’t have a store in High Prairie, is quite true], so they have to keep selling us on how good their product is, so maybe we will drive to Slave Lake or Peace River just to have a coffee.

If that’s the case, why not promote both their coffees? Why just advertise Dark Roast?

* * * * * * *

On the topic of Tim’s, did you know the global Tim Hortons brand is actually managed by a company called Restaurant Brands International?

RBI also operates Burger King and now, Popeye’s Louisiana Style Fried Chicken. Over the weekend, our Page spies tells us the latest Popeye’s in Edmonton had lineups around the block for their grand opening.

Good for them!

Meanwhile, we still miss the good old days of Uncle Nicky’s Canadian Fried Chicken.

You just don’t know how good you got it until it’s gone, eh?