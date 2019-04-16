The Page – April 17, 2019

Climate Change Department: Highest temperature 2012-17 13.7C in 2016.

Lowest temperature for the same period is -7.7C in 2017.



* * * * * * *



While Alberta’s minimum wage is $15 per hour, many American states are going even higher. This is real news.

When you add in the exchange rate between American and Canadian dollars, $15 US is actually $20 Canadian. Wow!

Head of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, recently bumped all his lowest earners up to $15 US. He also challenged competition to do the same thing, or even go better. He suggested they aim for at least $16.

Until this happened, Amazon was famously in the news for high rates of suicides at its warehouses. Perhaps partly caused by low wages. Perhaps partly caused by job stress.

Anyway, Amazon is jumping ahead of most companies like WalMart.



* * * * * * *



Here’s some news from our sister community at the other end of Lesser Slave Lake: Town council there has voted to pull park benches from one of its parks.

The park is named Citizens Park. It was built in the 1990s according to the Slave Lake newspaper, the Lakeside Leader. Apparently, not enough “citizens” are using the benches to relax and enjoy the view or get some fresh air.

But, too many people are using the benches to sleep on, and gather for drinking parties. Council’s “fix” is to remove the benches completely. Some councillors predict the people hanging out will just move down the street to another place.

As we quote from a story in last week’s Leader, the mayor of Slave Lake says “a survey of the so-called ‘homeless’ population found out most of them aren’t homeless. They simply choose to hang around in public places and drink. Some are not even from the community.”

The mayor says, “They need to go back to their own party.”

Oh my goodness! How unwelcome! Or something along those lines, if we recall the hubble bubble about High Prairie’s own club of ‘homeless’.

In Las Vegas such people are called “tourists”.

There’s more to the story in Slave Lake. One councillor says she’s been getting “a lot of complaints” about congregations of vagrants on or about the railway bridge near downtown. Says she, “I did some checking. Yesterday a guy was sleeping on the bridge. It looks like people are living under there. Any time of day there’s a group.”

Hmmm. Not so much tourists there.

RCMP and bylaw officers say dealing with complaints about loiterers takes up a big part of their time. It was reported RCMP are coming up with a plan of action.

Meanwhile, as said, town council is moving some benches.



* * * * * * *



Maybe this is one of those things that all the people heading off to Quebec City, or other conferences, can talk about and come home with solutions.

Oh wait! This is a decades old problem. Lots and lots of trips over that time.

Maybe some day somebody will wake up, show some honesty and say, “You know something, outside of a nice trip for the spouse and I, these road trips aren’t really doing very much for the place back home.”

Maybe. Some day. Sure.



* * * * * * *



You may have heard that Whitefish Lake teachers are on strike.

But it’s not our Whitefish Lake teachers. It’s First Nations No. 128, also known as Goodfish Lake over by St. Paul and Bonnyville.

Teachers there say management isn’t sticking up for them enough.



* * * * * * *



The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce has two surveys about High Prairie on the go.

If you were at the big Gun and Sportsmen Show in High Prairie over the weekend, you might have seen the forms. You might even have filled both of them out. If not, go online to hpchamber.net/suvey or /survey2. There you can fill out the forms and have a chance to win some prizes.

Besides giving some input to the chamber for future ideas, or course.



* * * * * * *



Richard Needham suggested there are three good ways to get revenge on your kids, if you feel they deserve revenge.

Let’s note, there are many, many great children out there. Their parents love them. But, there are a few kiddies convinced their parents didn’t bring them up properly. Parents, get even:

Die, and leave them nothing but bills and debts and loans to pay. Become a burden to them in your old age, intentionally, if you really mean business. Commit some fanciful newsworthy crime. Something that will bring everlasting shame upon their heads. But at the same time, will allow you to live a comfortable, well-fed and well-cared for life in prison for the rest of your years.



* * * * * * *



Now that the big Gun and Sportsmen Show is over, we can look forward to the Spring Indoor Rodeo, hosted by the High Prairie Agricultural Society.

The rodeo occurs April 27-28 at the Agriplex.

High Prairie is rodeo country so we expect another sellout.



* * * * * * *



Have a great week!