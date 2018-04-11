The Page – April 11, 2018



Did the good folks of the High Prairie region dodge a bullet?

Last week, national weather forecasters were predicting a cold, sub-sub-zero wintry April, right to the end of this month. The predictions were echoed by a few other weather services but the actual temperatures forecast were mostly around the -5C to -10C mark for nighttime lows, with above zero mostly daytime.

Now, barely a week into April, we find forecasts have changed to plus temperatures right across the board. Even this week we are expecting positively tropical weather.

Well, comparatively anyway!

We are already supposed to be into four weeks of spring and it just isn’t happening. Except of course, the days are longer and the sun is higher.



* * * * * * * * *



Two weeks to go before the big High Prairie Sportsman and Gun Show.



* * * * * * * * *



Here’s a Tip of the Page Hat to all participants in the monster Treaty 8 hockey tournament last week. Photos of course are online at southpeacenews.com.

We should also mention that if you have a news item you would like to share, use the contact form at our website and mail it in with a caption.

Yup, the News is always looking for news!



* * * * * * * * *



Well, it was interesting the comments and views our “High in High Prairie” opinion column got from readers. It didn’t take much time for it to shoot to the top of the “Most Read Stories” list, and it still is popular. It just doesn’t show on the list at our website because we only show stories from the past 14 days.

So, it happens the Aquatic Centre story and our April Fools story are moving up. In fact, the monster subdivision story is No. 1.

We originally took the story down after April Fools was done with but due to many requests from people who wanted to pass the story around to friends and relatives, we reposted it.



* * * * * * * * *



Did you know there is a High Prairie, Washington, community?

That’s as in, Washington State in our neighbour south of us. HP, Washington isn’t very big, but it has its own newspaper, called the High Prairian. Comes out four times a year, more often if needed, it says on their website at highprairie.us.

Here is a sample from the site from March 12 which we believe is the last edition:

“Wake Up, It’s Nearly Spring! So start it off right with a browse through the newest issue of The High Prairian. In it you will find the latest news of the fate of the Firehouse Sale; plans for the Schilling Road Fire Station; an invitation to join the Garden Of Weedin; poetry; photos; and, of course, much, much more.”

The newspaper also serves Klickitat County in Washington.



* * * * * * * * *



Yes, we were one of 2 1/2 million or so Canadians who tuned in to watch the premier of Roseanne last week. We joined 25 million or so Americans who watched the show on its first airing, and then on repeats. Quite a crowd!

Despite the fantastic ratings the show got, topping all expectations and beating out ratings from almost every other show like the Emmy Awards, there were some places Roseanne was a dud.

In California, the show didn’t make the Top 20. In New York City, it didn’t make the Top 30.

Top places? Tulsa, Oklahoma and Cincin- nati, Ohio. Guess that sort of tells you why the programs and movies, and even the news we get from the United States, has the slant it does.

Yes, we enjoyed the show. Actually it was even better the second time we watched it.

According to some folks in the States, that makes us a redneckian hillbilly from Someplace Deplorable. Oh well!

Have a great week!