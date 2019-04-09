The Page – April 10, 2019

Your Taxpayer Dollars at Work Department: You remember how Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County councillors are always talking about the “great networking opportunities” presented at those far away conferences?

It seems, the farther away the conference is, the better the opportunities must be. Because you know, there just isn’t any point in meeting someone right next door it seems.

Which might explain why there were so few Metis, First Nations, Big Lakes County or Town of High Prairie councillors chatting up with candidates at the all-candidates forum in High Prairie April 3.

Heck, it must be so much better to “network” in Quebec City, St. John’s, or Halifax than good old High Prairie.

Ahhh! Wait a minute! Councillors probably didn’t get paid to go to the forum. Gosh, you know. “Working hard for the community,” a common chant when election time rolls around, or another conference is coming up, only goes so far, right? Much better to claim “working hard” when it’s in Winnipeg or Banff. Not so much when it’s in Enilda or Joussard.

Anyway, your humble scribe here saw only High Prairie councillors Judy Stenhouse, Donna Deynaka and Brian Gilroy at the forum. Stenhouse and Deynaka left early, before the chit-chatting and hand-shaking with candidates started.

If there were any others local elected officials attending, and we missed them, call this newspaper. It isn’t as if we want to besmirch anybody’s sterling reputations.

But taking opportunities to listen to and visit with politicians we think just goes with the territory when you run for office. What better place than just down the road from you.

Are we thinking wrong?



* * * * * * *



Here’s a Tip of The Page Hat for the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce for organizing the all-candidates forum April 3.

And a second Tip of the Page Hat for the candidates for attending on what was actually quite short notice.

Chamber of commerce chairman Barry Sharkawi ably welcomed everybody attending. Brandon Letendre handled the moderator job and kept everybody on track. Chamber members waved coloured cards for timing speeches and were ready to keelhaul any errant candidates out to the parking lot. Well, not really, but good work all.



* * * * * * *



April 13-14, Saturday and Sunday, this coming weekend. The High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show.

Should be packed and a good show for all. Come out and enjoy.

Please see details on page 3.



* * * * * * *



According to Marlin Haugen at the High Prairie Sports Palace, ice is out in the arenas at about the earliest time he remembers.

“We’re getting ready for the gun show,” he said April 3.

“Warm weather was co-operating this year and the ice went out in no time at all.”

Ah but, last Thursday morning it looked like winter was back!

Of course, it was only a two-day freak snowfall and cold snap. Spring is back. Rivers are running. Snow is disappearing. It’s almost T-shirt and shorts weather.



* * * * * * *



This newspaper got a question from a couple of readers last week. The readers, [we don’t exaggerate like some politicians who like to say ‘I got a question from lots of people’] were curious where our April Fool’s Joke was.

Well, we’re sorry. We actually spent some time on a couple of ideas. Then, suddenly, April 1 was upon us and we still hadn’t polished up a story.

Oh well! Maybe next year!

In the meantime, we have to pass on the McDonald’s hamburger chain story out of Australia. There, the chain announced their exciting, brand new McPickle Burger.

Hmmm! Delicious!

But alas, it was an April Fool’s prank.

The big news in Australia wasn’t the prank however. It was how many people were disappointed to learn there really would not be a McPickle Burger! Dang!

Maybe one of our local food places could try one on for size, just to see how it goes. Sort of like an A&W Teen Burger, without the beef patty. Or how about a Pickle Pizza?

Heck, if people can put pineapples on pizza, why not pickles? We anxiously are not, repeat are not, waiting.