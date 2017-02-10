The numbers are in!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Has High Prairie grown over the last few years?

What about Big Lakes County?

We will know Feb. 8 when the first results of the Canadian census will be released at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the Statistics Canada Website.

The figures will provide information on population change between the 2011 census and the 2016 census, as well as population and dwelling counts for Canada, the provinces and territories, including all municipalities.

The unprecedented response to the census allows Statistics Canada to publish information for use by all Canadians for decision-making.

Statistics Canada will examine current population trends.

The first will look at both the largest municipalities in 2016, and the fastest growing municipalities in the country between 2011-16. The second will focus on municipalities that saw population declines between the 2011-16 censuses.

Over the coming months, Statistics Canada will continue to release results and provide an even more comprehensive picture of the Canadian population, ranging from income, ethnicity, language, immigration to demographic shifts.