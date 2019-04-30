The new Town of High Prairie logo

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie has a new, fresh look!



After months of planning, the formation of a rebranding committee, and more meetings, a new logo was selected at council’s April 23 meeting.



The chosen red script logo was the one recommended by the committee.



Two committee members, Jennifer Zatko and Tina Ostermeier, attended council’s meeting to answer questions.



“It’s simple, powerful and timeless,” said Zatko, adding the logo is simple to reproduce to place on a business card.



The majority of council agreed.



Eight logos were submitted for council’s approval although they were also “leaked on Facebook”, said Zatko. Nonetheless, response was positive.



Councillor Brian Gilroy voted against the new logo, expressing concerns over the colour red and selection process. He was reassured by CAO Brian Martinson council had sole ownership of the logo after its purchase.



Gilroy also asked if council wanted to put the logos to a public vote amongst citizens.



“Ultimately, it’s our responsibility,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk. “It is a recommendation … it’s not the one we have to take.”



However, council expressed near unanimous approval.



Councillor Judy Stenhouse said she discovered at the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show that Dolly Wally was the town’s official mascot and wondered why she wasn’t incorporated on the new logo.



“Obviously you just found that out so it’s [Dolly Wally] not very popular,” said Councillor Debbie Rose.



Dolly Wally was born on Aug. 1, 1990 and became the town’s official mascot Feb. 12, 1992.