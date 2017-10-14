The importance of practising a fire drill

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Every Second Counts, Plan 2 Ways Out is the theme for National Fire-Prevention Week, Oct. 8-14.

The week is a time to focus on steps to be safe in a fire, says the National Fire Protection Association, the official sponsor of the event.

“Home escape planning is one of the most basic but fundamental elements of home fire safety, and can truly make the difference between life and death in a fire situation,” says Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of outreach and advocacy.

The theme works to better educate the public about the critical importance of developing a home escape plan and practicing it.

“In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds,” Carli says.

“That’s why home escape planning is so critical in a fire situation.”

It ensures that everyone in the household knows how to use that small window of time wisely.

In a fire, seconds count. Seconds can mean the difference between residence in the community escaping safely from a fire or having their lives end in tragedy.

It reinforces why everyone needs to have an escape plan.

Here are this year’s key messages and steps.

* Draw a map of your home with all the members of the family or household, making two exits for each room and a path from the outside from each exit.

* Practise your fire drill twice a year, once at night and once during the day, with everyone in your home, and practise using different ways out;

* Teach your children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them;

* Be sure the number of your home property address his clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find;

* Close doors behind you as you leave; that may slow the spread of fire, smoke and heat;

* Once you get outside, stay outside. Never go back into a burning building.

Statistics reveal that 78 per cent of deaths from fire occur in the home, with most of the fatalities taking place between 2-4 a.m. while occupants are asleep.

In rural areas served by volunteer fire departments, the response times can be expected to be longer than the seven minutes expected of career fire departments.

The public is encouraged to plan for a three-minute evacuation in case of a fire.

One of the deadly causes of fires is clutter and poor storage of people’s and companies’ little-used goods stored on their premises and neglected.

For more information, visit the website at www.nfpa.org.