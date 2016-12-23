The Dutch celebrate Christmas twice

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A second Christmas day and Sinterklaas are the two unique traditions of Christmas in the Netherlands.

The day after Christmas, Dec. 26, is also celebrated as a holiday in the Netherlands, called Tweede Kerstdag or Second Christmas Day.

“Often, the family goes out to a restaurant to eat on that day,” says Roeby de Voogd van der Straten, of HighPrairie.

“Many concerts and other musical performances make this Christmas Day special.”

Sinterklaas Avond or St. Nicholas Eve, is celebrated on Dec. 5 and is considered the eve of Santa Claus’s birthday.

“On this eve, Sinterklaas journeys to the homes of every child in the Netherlands and leaves small gifts and treats for them to enjoy,” de Voogd van der Straten says.

Sinterklaas is the Dutch version of Santa Claus, but he looks quite different. He is tall and slender, and wears dark red robes and a hat similar to a bishop’s attire.

Sinterklaas Avond celebrations actually begin several weeks before Dec. 5, often as early as mid-November, she says. Sinterklaas is believed to live in Spain, and arrives with great fanfare on a steamship at the start of the holiday season.

“Dec. 25 is still a holiday in the Netherlands, but since most gift-giving is done on Sinterklaas Avond, this later part of the holiday season is generally more spiritual and involves more church services, concerts, and recitals showcasing the religious aspect,” de Voogd van der Straten says.

The day is a time for family gatherings and delicious meals. Many people decorate their homes and visit Christmas markets while students decorate their school and sing Christmas carols.

It is also customary to attend church services on both Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.

After a dinner of roast, goose, or turkey on Christmas Eve, the family gathers by the fireplace to tell stories and sing carols.

After the Christmas Day service in the morning, the rest of the day is usually spent quietly in the company of family or close friends.

“Some people exchange small gifts,” de Voogd van der Straten says.

Many people eat a large breakfast or brunch, and a special Christmas meal. Indoor fireworks may be included.

“A popular treat in late December is Christmas stolen [kerststol],” de Voogd van der Straten says.

“This is a luxurious loaf of bread with dried fruit, eggs, milk and sugar incorporated into the dough and a roll of rough marzipan baked in the middle.”

A popular alternative is to arrange a buffet style meal with a range of small snacks or to cook a meal at the table on a fondue set, portable grill or hot stone.

The first day of the year is called ‘Nieuwjaarsdag’, or New Year’s Day and is also a public holiday.

The day before is called ‘Oudejaarsdag’ [Old Year’s Day] and is usually celebrated with family and friends.

“On this day, traditional New Year’s pastries like ‘Oliebollen’ [a type of sweet dumpling] are eaten,” de Voogd van der Straten says.

At midnight, the Dutch wish all the best to all in their presence.

Fireworks are set off at midnight to the enjoyment of everyone.