The challenge is on! Bring a garbageless lunch!

Liam Lamason

HPE Reporter

This is Liam with the High Prairie Elementary School for this week’s South Peace News report.



In Grade 1B, students are starting there Building Unit in Science! So far they have made some boats and some toy animals. Next on their list is something that flies!



In Grade 3J, students are challenging each other to be kind to the Earth by bringing garbageless lunches for the month of April. Randy, Niya and Tyra are in the lead for bringing garbage free lunches.



In Grade 3Z, they are excited to be learning how to handwrite. They are also beginning to learn about multiplication in Math. In Social, they are learning about climates in Peru, Tunisia, India and Ukraine. They are also comparing them to our climate in Canada.



In Grade 4S Social Studies, a guest visitor will teach the students all about trapping. They will learn how to make snares and learn how to set them up. In Math, the students are learning how to measure area and determine which units are appropriate for measuring different objects. In Science, they will use prisms to recognize that light can be broken into different colours of light and can be combined to form a new colour.



In Grade 5C, students were very excited to invite their parents and their Grade 2CL Reading Buddies to come to the movie screening of the 5C Heritage Moment Vignettes. The students put a lot of work into research, writing up their own scripts and performing. They made popcorn for their guests. The 5C students would like to thank all the parents and students who came to see their work.



At HPE, our hot lunch program is up and running. Students have the chance to pre-order lunches for a two-week period. Dayna Jarvis is cooking up a healthy, delicious storm Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Watch for the order forms to come home.



On the last Friday of the month the HPE Parent Council will be holding pizza lunch. This month’s form came out last week. Boondocks makes a great pizza! Make sure you have your child’s order form in on time.



Have a great week and check in with us after the break to see what’s happening at HPE!