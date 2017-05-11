The big day has arrived!

High Prairie Health Complex grand opening May 12

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Residents of the region are invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new High Prairie Health Complex May 12.

Government officials will participate in the event starting at 1:30 p.m.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman will be present to officially open the health complex and share a brief message.

“This will be a fantastic event celebrating all the organizations and individuals that helped make the project a reality,” says an e-mail message from Laura Ehrkamp, press secretary for Hoffman.

“We know that so many groups and organizations have worked very hard on this project; including the foundation and the auxiliary, and we’re very much looking forward to recognizing everyone’s contributions.”

Remarks will also be expressed from Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox and Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews.

Representatives of First Nations and Metis settlements will also participate in the grand opening celebration.

The High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society and High Prairie and District Health Foundation were among the organizations to lead the community to lobby the provincial government for the new facility built for $228.3 million.

The health complex opened with initial services on April 6.

The facility includes 30 acute care beds while J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre accommodates 67 continuing care beds, which is an addition of 30 from the former site.

Overall, the facility provides improved access to emergency services, outpatient care and a range of community-based services.

No tours will be given since the facility is a working functional site, Ehrkamp says.

Public tours were offered during the first week of April, with a good response, she says.