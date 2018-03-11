Inspiration – The Arc of God’s Covenant

Joseph L’Heureux,

Lay Minister

The Arc of God’s Covenant was originally the rainbow, a promise of God to Noah, who He saved from the flood in the ark. It was the sign that He would not flood the world again. Man could look to the rainbow and be assured of His promise.



During the Exodus from Egypt, through Moses and Aaron His Priest, God led the Israelites through the desert, while He instructed His people how to build an Arc of His Testimony, in which he placed the tablets of His Commandments, or His Words of instructions to man. [Exodus 39:35]



When the tabernacle was built it became the Arc of His Covenant, which was placed in a tent for mobility during the balance of Israel sojourn in the desert. It housed the Word or Commandments [tablets] of God.



The cloud by day and a fire by night was ever present over the tabernacle. [Exodus 25: 10-30, Leviticus 10:33-334]



Fast forward 1,250 years, God had to prepare a woman for God’s Word, Mary, who He kept holy from conception, that His Son, Jesus, might spend nine months in a holy tabernacle or arc, not someone tainted by original sin. So Mary becomes the earthly tabernacle [or arc or ark] where Jesus is conceived until His birth, when [God] is revealed to mankind, as the infant Jesus. His conception is announced by an angel, then His birth is announced again by angels to the shepherds, and later witnessed by Three Wise Men from the East. [Matthew 1:18-25, Luke 2:8-19]



After Jesus’ Resurrection He is assumed into heaven, after His many appearances and instructions to His disciples. The story is told in Acts 1:8-11 and Luke 24:50-51.



“You will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, in all Judea and Samaria and to the ends of the earth…While He was speaking to them He was taken up in a cloud before the very eyes of the disciples, two angels in white robes appeared to the disciples, and said, ‘Men of Galilee, why do you stand gazing into heaven?’…“This Jesus, who has been taken up from you into heaven, will return to you in like manner.”



Jesus Himself said, “Then the sign of the Son of Man will appear in heaven, and then all the tribes of the earth will mourn, and they will see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.” [Matthew 24:30]



Where do we again see the Arc of the Covenant?



“Then God’s temple in heaven was opened and within His temple was seen the Arc of the Covenant.” [Revelations 11:19]



Here we should maybe wonder, did St. John, see a ‘rainbow’, a tabernacle, the Son of Man, or Mother Mary in his vision described in Revelations 11?



In the next sentence, in Revelations 12:1 we read, “A great and wondrous sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun with the moon under her feet and a crown of 12 stars on her head.”



This is exactly how Mother Mary appears in Medjugorje, Croatia, to six children, 1,900 years later, “on a cloud, the moon under her feet and a crown of 12 stars on her head”, or should that be clothed with the ‘Son’ since Jesus with the Holy Spirit forms the walls of the Kingdom of God?



Is Mother Mary the Arc of the Covenant? She appears with Jesus in her arms usually at Christmas. She was the arc or womb that Jesus was placed in at His conception. Our Catholic belief is such.



Since, Mother Mary has appeared daily in Medjugorje to the six children, who are all adults now. Of the six, she appears daily to three and also once a year to the other three, these past 37 years. Should we not heed her pleading for our faithfulness, to repent, change and begin a daily recitation of the rosary or Bible readings? She has warned us time and time again, that failure to respond will bring dire consequences to those who do not respond to her invitation.



Let’s remember the Israelites were led through the desert for 40 years, and now Mother Mary has urged us this past 37 years to come home. Could this be the exodus of our generation?



We are told March 18, 2018, will be the first permanent sign left for all to see, after which it will be too late. Do not wait until the day of your passing to seek Jesus coming in a cloud, it may be too late. Assist Jesus in finding you now. God Bless!