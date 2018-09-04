The 2018 Golden Walleye Classic

Captain & Kids Fishing Tournament at Shaw’s Point Resort

Mac Olsen

For South Peace News

The weather was mild and the waves were prevalent, but children and their families took to Lesser Slave Lake for a four-hour fishing contest without hesitation.

The annual Captain & Kids Tournament was held at Shaw’s Point Resort on Aug. 31, with 42 children ages 4-15 participating.

“The kids had fun,” says Ken Sperling, organizer of the event. “Every kid who entered got a prize, along with a hot dog or hamburger.”

There was an 11 a.m. shotgun start, and the boats went in all directions. This was a catch-and-release event for pike, and all boats had to be in by 3 p.m.

One family that went out was Danny and Jenni Scott, who took out their granddaughter, Jersie Gerwatoski. Although Jersie didn’t catch any fish, she was all smiles and eager to go on the lake with her grandparents.

All told, eight pike were caught in the four-hour event. Everyone gathered at the weigh-in station at the end of the event and each child received prize money.

There were two winners for the biggest pike. Brook Schaffrick received $100 for reeling in a 97 cm pike, while Jordan Mehlsen received $50 for his 88 cm pike. All other children received $25 each for participating.

The 30th annual Golden Walleye Classic was also held at Shaw’s Point Resort on the Labour Day long weekend. Look for a separate story in this week’s edition, as well as photos and several videos at smokyriverexpress.com.

30th annual Golden Walleye Classic held at Shaw’s Point Resort

Mac Olsen

For South Peace News

Fishermen travelled from all over Canada, and some came from the U.S., to Shaw’s Point Resort for the 30th annual Golden Walleye Classic.



Fifty-eight, two-man teams participated each day, and they divided into two groups for 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. shotgun starts respectively.



The event was held on the Labour Day long weekend, although it was delayed on the first day, Sept. 1, due to rough weather on Lesser Slave Lake. But the fishermen managed to get out on Sept. 2 and 3. Ken Sperling, one of the organizers, was pleased with the turnout.



“We’re happy with the numbers, due to the economy,” says Sperling. “I’m pleased it has gone on for 30 years and we look forward to hosting it again next year.”



The fishermen were allowed to catch four walleye per day, bringing them in two at a time to be measured at the weigh-in station at the marina. The fish were then released back into the lake.



Each day, the first group had to be in by 4 p.m., and the second group by 5 p.m., to get their final fish weighed.



PAYOUTS



There were payouts each day, for first place to 20th place, as well as for the two-day weight totals.



Christopher See and Laurance See, of Edson, had the biggest two-day total, with 25.15 pounds of walleye. They collected the grand prize of $33,600 for their efforts.



There were other payouts:



. Matt Roth was the youngest fisherman, 19, and he collected $280.

. Anthony Paoni was the oldest fisherman, 74, and he also collected $280.

. Furthest travelled team was Dean McCammon and Anthony Paoni, from Arizona, and they collected $280.

. Biggest fish on day one: 4.10 pounds, caught by Ray Mitchell and Kevin Kowal, and they received $280.

. Biggest fish on day two: 5.05 pounds, caught by Christopher See and Laurance See, and they received $760 for their efforts.



Check out the Smoky River Express’ YouTube Channel for three videos of the winners being announced.



A silent auction was held as part of the Golden Walleye Classic. Also, the Captain and Kids Fishing Tournament was held on Aug. 30.