That’s the Scoop – Memories for a lifetime

Richard Froese,

South Peace News

Christmas creates memories that often last a lifetime.



The giving season is much different than it was for the older generations back in the day. Read what several local seniors remember about Christmas when they were children. Turn to pages B8-9 in South Peace News.



Most people have many stories about Christmas in good times and bad.



Children usually think Christmas is the best time of the year. They tell Santa Claus what they want for Christmas and patiently wait to open their gifts.



But soon, the excitement wears off. The gifts don’t have the same thrill as they did when the children opened them.



Christmas is more than gifts. It seems that Christmas was better as a child growing up.



What are your greatest Christmas memories?



When I reflect on Christmas, music and family are the greatest memories growing up.



The big event was the church Sunday School Christmas program. My mother has told me that many people from the community went to the program just to see the performance from a young boy named Richard Froese.



He never needed a microphone. Richard had a loud voice and loved the attention.



I always looked forward to speaking and performing in front of crowds. It was never difficult to memorize my lines and be ready to say them loud and clear.



I’m sure people can relate to that type of character in their family, church or school, always in the spotlight.



However, I don’t remember much about Christmas concerts at school. Maybe it was because the school had only a half-sized gymnasium at the time and was too small for a huge audience. All through high school, Grades 7-12, I played in the concert band.



I grew up in a Mennonite family and church that had a strong heritage of music and singing in four parts.



When I was 14 years old, I joined the church choir and sang bass. I always looked forward to the annual community carol festival, the major local music event of Christmas. Choirs and small singing groups from the area’s six churches joined together for an evening of Christmas music in one of the larger churches.



Voices were also raised by the mass choir of more than 70 singers.



Family gatherings were very exciting at Christmas. They were usually the big annual reunions. Both sets of grandparents lived in a community a 30-minute drive away.



It was always great to see uncles, aunts and cousins. Some had to travel from farther away and they came home only once a year. My mother’s parents always gave memorable gifts.



My grandmother never left anyone short-changed. She often gave her daughters different gifts similarly priced. If one person got a gift less expensive, she always added money to make sure everyone received something of equal value.



Singing Christmas carols was also a fun time as the generations joined in four-part harmony.



I moved to Alberta from my family in British Columbia in 2001, the last time I spent Christmas at home.



I’ve shared a few of my Christmas memories.



What times and events do you cherish most?