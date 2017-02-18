Tender awarded for Kinuso water project

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A contract to construct a new reservoir and pumping station in Kinuso has been awarded for just over $4.3 million.

At its regular meeting Feb. 8, Big Lakes County approved a staff recommendation to grant the contract Alberco Construction Inc. based in St. Albert, with a bid of $4,310,125, pending funding grants.

That was the only compliant bid.

Two other tenders of $4,155,000 and $4,463,000 did not comply with the project requirements.

“Building a reservoir and pumping station on county land will provide an adequate supply of water for all residents in Kinuso and area,” says Ted Laszczak, director of utilities.

“The project will be financed from county reserves and government grants.”

Work is scheduled to be complete by Oct. 5, 2017, while the other bids had completion dates set for next year January and March.

The county remains confident the funding will be granted.

“We can’t start the project until we hear about the grant,” CAO Roy Brideau says.

“We were assured of a decision by Jan. 31, and we still haven’t heard.”

He notes that the county has committed to proceed with the project.

“Council has already decided to go ahead with the project with or without grant funding,” Brideau.

Laszczak says the funding would be denied if the project starts before April 1 and work must be complete by March 31, 2018 as a pre-condition of the grant.