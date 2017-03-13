Teen pays price for snub

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An 18 year-old male from Gift Lake now knows the cost of not completing his community service hours as ordered by youth court.

The teen, who was a young offender at the time of the sentence, cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was fined $200, plus a $60 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to failing to comply with an undertaking, after appearing in High Prairie youth court Feb. 27.

The male failed to complete 20 hours of community service, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett said.

“He’s done nine hours of work,” lawyer Harry Jong told youth court.

The teen was 17 when he was sentenced and turned the adult age of 18 during the period.

In another matter, a 17-year-old male was fined $250 for fighting in a public place under a Town of High Prairie bylaw.

The boy was involved in a fight in front of the Mac’s store in High Prairie, youth court heard.