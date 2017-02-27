Teen makes ‘remarkable’ improvement

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A 14-year-old Gift Lake female is having her probation extended by three months.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was sentenced to probation for nine months after pleading guilty to mischief to property in High Prairie youth court Feb. 13.

After being apprehended by High Prairie RCMP, she used a knife to slash a mattress in police cells on Nov. 14, said Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich.

The mattress was valued at $191.88.

The girl is currently on probation for six months and has three months remaining. However, her probation was changed to nine months from the date of sentence.

She was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service.

The girl was also sentenced for failing to comply with conditions after breaking her curfew on Nov. 17. She was a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., but absent when police reported to her home at 9:26 p.m.

“She was on her way home at the time,” lawyer Harry Jong said.

Despite the incidents, the teen has shown improvement in her behaviour, he says.

“Her mother says she’s been remarkable,” Jong said. “She’s doing better in school.”

“It sounds like your mother says you’re on the right track,” Judge J.K. Sihra said.