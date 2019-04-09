Teen assaults YAC caseworker

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A female teen is required to do a few hours of community service after hitting another person.



The 14-year-old teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was sentenced to complete 10 hours of community service after pleading guilty to assault in High Prairie youth court April 1.



The teen was a resident at the High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre when she assaulted a female caseworker, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told youth court.



“She wanted to leave and the worker tried to stop her,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.



“The teen got angry and she hit her.”



The crime gave the youth court judge an opportunity to give her some advice.



“You have to release your anger in some other ways, usually in words,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.



The youth is required to complete the community service by June 7.