Joussard School – Teddy Bear Picnic a bit hit with students

Lyndon Okimaw

Joussard Reporter

Hello folks, my name is Lyndon Okimaw. I am stepping in as reporter this week, as our regular reporter is away. As I went from classroom to classroom, I found out that lots of things are happening in our school.



In kindergarten, our students had a fabulous time attending the Teddy Bear Fair in Sucker Creek. This involved visiting different health and wellness stations. There were also some fabulous prizes to be won and to top it all off, everyone got a teddy bear!



Our Grade 1 students just finished their swimming lessons. They had a great time and learned so much about water safety and swimming skills.



The students in Grade 2 are using their scientific knowledge and creative talents to design their own coolers. This is to see if they can build a device that will provide insulation to an object within – keeping it hot or cold. Lots of thought goes into these coolers.



The Grade 2 class also had an excellent learning experience with Mostapha Kamar as they tried out coding for Ozobots. This was so much fun.



In Grade 3, the students also just finished their swimming lessons. Their highlight was stopping for ice cream at O’s Treats on the last day.



Our Grade 4 students are putting their hearts into their Mother’s Day gifts. We can’t spoil their secret, but we can say that the gifts are a result of Science and Art combined.



In Grade 5, our students are learning to be teachers! They are assigned a P.E. lesson to plan and carry out. This is a bit of a challenge, but they are doing a great job and are enjoying it.



This class has been keeping a close, but very careful, eye on the ice as it piles up on shore. Spring has truly arrived.



Grade 6 students are working extremely hard today on their first Provincial Achievement Test. They are trying to do their very best and their teacher is so proud of them.



Friday will be our Jump Rope for Heart kickoff and we hope to bring in lots of money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.



A huge thank you to all of our wonderful parents for supporting our school in the Hand Games Tournament during the High Prairie Traditional Powwow May 5.