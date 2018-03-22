Teams given rough ride at Provincials

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It certainly wasn’t the result High Prairie Minor Hockey teams were looking for.



The High Prairie Atom A Warriors won one of three games while the Sunstone Energy Thunder lost all four games at Provincials March 15-17.



The Warriors were at Whitecourt, where they lost 16-6 to CNN on March 15. Their only win came over the host Whitecourt club 5-2 on March 16. Needing a win to qualify for playoffs against Brooks on March 17, they lost decisively 10-0.



Both teams which defeated the Warriors lost in the playoffs. Brooks lost to Drayton Valley 5-3 while CCN lost to Innisfail 7-6. Drayton Valley won the title after defeating Innisfail 9-3.



The Thunder had a tough time at Rocky Mountain House. They lost 4-3 to Okotoks on March 15, 4-2 to Athabasca and 11-1 to Rocky Mountain House on March 16, and 4-0 to Calgary 4-0 March 17.



Both teams which defeated the Thunder advanced to the final. Athabasca defeated Sylvan Lake 4-3 and Okotoks defeated a combined team from Castor, Consort and Coronation 5-3. Athabasca won the title after defeating Okotoks 5-2.



Two more High Prairie teams are going to Provincials this weekend. The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires travel to Wetaskiwin while the Timberwolves Midget Female team travels to Lac La Biche. Please see team profiles and schedules on pages 12-13.