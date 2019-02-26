Team Larivee already knocking on doors

Danielle Larivee

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

“Keeping busy!” is Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee’s answer to the question, “How’s it going?”



Busy is certainly the impression she gives. One of the ways she is doing that with the legislature out of session is by getting out and knocking on doors.



Larivee says she doesn’t know exactly when the writ will be dropped for the provincial election, but says, “I’m doing my best to be ready. A crew of us were out again last night.”



That would be door-knocking, at -25C or more.



Asked what the response is, Larivee says generally good. She gets the impression, she says, that people like and approve of Premier Rachel Notley.



As for herself, “people know me and know what I’ve been doing,” she says.



What comes up in a lot of those front-door conversations is the economy. Larivee points to the work her government has been doing in recent months. Its ‘Made in Alberta’ plan, she says, is working on three fronts and has made some good progress lately. Those are petro-chemical diversification, more oil upgrading here at home, and more refining. Recent multi-billion-dollar project announcements have been “very much the result of what we’ve done to attract investment,” she says.



Closer to home, Larivee points to some wins for the Lesser Slave Lake constituency during her term. One is the announcement of a new college campus in High Prairie; another is a big upgrade to a school in Wabasca.



And of course, the government had a role in making the reopening of the Tolko mill in High Prairie possible.



“It’s been huge for that community,” she says.



Asked about the carbon tax, Larivee says two-thirds of Albertans are getting rebates. Otherwise, the money is making a difference, she says, in supporting energy-efficiency initiatives. She also points to recently-released figures showing Alberta’s total carbon emissions significantly reduced in the past couple of years.



Fegarding the Trans Mountain Pipeline, Larivee points to the premier’s commitment to seeing it happen. She continues to put pressure on Ottawa, Larivee says. A subsequent communication from her office said an announcement by the National Energy Board on the pipeline hearings were due in nine days [Feb. 22].



Not all government investments that make a difference are about the economy. Larivee points to the $25-per-day daycare her government instituted, in Slave Lake and elsewhere. Going door to door, she says, “I hear how life-changing it has been for families.”



When it comes down to it, Larivee says in closing, “Rachel Notley is the premier Alberta needs.”