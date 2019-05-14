Teacher still awaits disclosure

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A former High Prairie school teacher facing multiple sexual offences will wait at least one month to reserve plea.



The matter of Douglas Ben Lang, 58, returned to High Prairie provincial court May 6.



Slave Lake lawyer Bruce Maunder spoke as an agent for Lang’s lawyer, Brian Vail.



“He requests it go over for four weeks to obtain disclosure,” Maunder says.



It was the same request during his first appearance April 8.



The matter returns to court June 24.



Lang is charged with two counts each of luring a child and making sexually explicit matter available to a child.



He did not appear in court.



Lang was charged after High Prairie RCMP received a complaint on March 3 concerning inappropriate text messages, says an RCMP news release.



He was released on conditions, which include but not limited to, having no contact with persons under the age of 18 and not to possess a device capable of accessing the Internet.



Lang is a former teacher at E.W. Pratt High School. He has since been removed from his job by High Prairie School Division.



Police will comment no further as the matter is before the courts.