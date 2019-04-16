Teacher awaits disclosure on charges

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A former High Prairie school teacher facing multiple sexual offences will wait a least one month before entering his plea.



Douglas Ben Lang, 58, reserved his plea in High Prairie provincial court April 8 on two counts each of luring a child and making sexually explicit matter available to a child.



Lang did not appear in court. Duty counsel Bruce Maunder spoke as an agent for Lang’s lawyer, Brian Vail.



“He requests it go over for four weeks to obtain disclosure,” Maunder says.



The matter returns to court May 6.



Lang was charged after High Prairie RCMP received a complaint on March 3 concerning inappropriate text messages, says an RCMP news release.



He was released on conditions, which include but not limited to, having no contact with persons under the age of 18 and not to possess a device capable to access the Internet.



Lang is a former teacher at E.W. Pratt High School.



He was removed from employment by High Prairie School Division.



Police will also comment no further because the matter is now before the courts.



HPSD remains committed to providing a safe, caring, and rewarding learning environment for its students, reads a news released on its Website.