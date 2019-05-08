Tax time in High Prairie: What you will pay

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

For most Town of High Prairie taxpayers, their tax bills should be very close to those paid in 2018.



Council passed its mill rate bylaw at its April 23 meeting thereby setting the taxes for 2019.



The increased municipal mill rate increase of one per cent was not necessary, but council decided to take the cautious approach by agreeing to a small increase this year, and perhaps not so big next year.



So why will bills be unchanged for most? The small mill rate increase is coupled with an overall 10 per cent increase in assessment [or about $30 million] resulting in additional cash for town coffers.



Only Councillor Brian Gilroy voted against the bylaw, keeping firm to his stance he would not vote for any increase in the mill rate and an increase in utilities the same year.



Council gave first reading to its 2019 tax bylaw April 9. Second and third readings were passed April 23. Meetings were held months before as council hammered out its 2019 budget.



The town’s assessment rose to $331 million, up from $301 million in 2018. Most of the increase is from West Fraser’s expansion and upgrading that was completed in 2018.



“That’s a pleasant place to be for a change,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk April 9.



As for the proposed zero per cent increase in the mill rate, costs were covered.



However, Councillor Donna Deynaka worried April 9 about not increasing the mill rate. She did not want to have an increase this year, and perhaps a “five to six per cent increase” next year.



Town treasurer Terri Wiebe agreed, saying it was best to raise the mill rate a bit each year rather than no increase one year and a huge increase the next.



“It pains me to [agree] but it’s the sensible thing to do,” said Councillor Arlen Quartly.



Council was still able to give $45,000 extra to the recreation department, $45,000 extra to the museum and $15,000 extra to the library in 2019.