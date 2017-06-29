Tax breaks for Tolko approved

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has taken first steps to provide tax breaks to Tolko Industries when the company re-opens its oriented strand board mill in High Prairie in the coming months.

At its regular meeting June 14, council approved to enter into a phase-in taxation agreement with Tolko.

Council made the decision in response to a request from Tolko, presented in-camera.

Information was discussed in-camera before the motion by South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart was approved.

“This phase-in approach will not only generate increased revenue for the county but it will also bring people to our county, which will increase our economic activity,” Reeve Ken Matthews says in the news release.

When approved, the tax agreement with Tolko will allow a phase-in for four years based on machinery and equipment assessment being phased-in at a rate of 25 per cent per year.

Figures will be determined by assessment calculated by an assessor.

“The draft contract is in the hands of the county lawyers,” says Matthews. “We want to make sure it’s done properly and legally.

“Once the contract has been completed and approved, we will be able to release estimated costs.”

The agreement is similar to the one the Town of Hinton provided for Hinton Pulp.