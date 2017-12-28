Task force aims to boost tourism in county

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A plan to boost tourism and campground usage in 2018 has been set as a top priority by the Big Lakes Economic Development Authority.



The county has been selected by Travel Alberta to conduct a visitor-friendly assessment in 2018, says authority executive director Lisa Baroldi.



She updated county council at its regular meeting Dec. 13.



“We want to establish a tourism task force that would work with Tourism Alberta and Travel Alberta to first conduct a visitor-friendly assessment, run a tourism entrepreneur workshop series, and develop a tourism action plan,” Baroldi says.



However, the plan depends on an application for a Community and Regional Economic Support grant from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.



“It will help us be more prepared to be more visitor-friendly,” Baroldi says.



Big Lakes County has great potential to boost tourism, a leading official with Travel Alberta told council.



“There’s opportunity for tourism to grow here,” says Tracey Desjardins, industry development manager for northern Alberta.



“It’s all about the cultural experiences.”



Tourists are attracted to the stories and cultures of local people.



“Your residents are your best ambassadors, everyone has a role to play,” Desjardins says.



Travel Alberta serves a leading role to market and promote tourism.



“We want to move tourists to other parts of the province, including the north,” Desjardin says.



She adds Lesser Slave Lake is a natural asset that tourism can be developed around.



“Tourists are attracted to lots of water,” Desjardins says.



Agriculture [farm tours] and Indigenous culture are other valuable components to build upon, she adds.



Details of the tourism initiatives continue to be developed.