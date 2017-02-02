Tape for Tyra raises $3,500+

St. Andrew’s family rallies to aid of student with rare blood infection

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young student with a blood infection was supported by her school mates with a special fundraiser Jan. 20.

Grade 7 student Tyra Auger and her family were blessed by St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie with Tape for Tyra.

“We raised $3,555.39 for Tyra and her family,” says teacher Joanne Lasher, who organized the event, where Tyra’s father Larry Auger and three teachers were taped to the wall with duct tape.

Tyra’s family was very grateful for the school.

“It was wonderful for the school to appreciate our family and support us in this,” says Larry Auger.

“We are truly blessed to have them, the school, to be there to help us get through these hard times.”

Tyra, 12, was diagnosed with a blood infection MSSA bacteremia on Dec. 16 and spent three weeks in Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton, says her mother Verna Auger.

She was transferred to High Prairie Health Complex, where she remained until Jan. 31.

“Since she has been home in High Prairie, her spirits have been lifted,” Auger says.

St. Andrew’s teachers Karen Backs, Amy Keshen, Collin Rattray Kelsey Voysey, Jennifer Nygaard, Troy Johnson, and Laura Cannon were also up against the wall.

“We decided to find a way to help the family with unexpected medical expenses and travel costs,” Lasher says.

Tyra’s father and sisters returned home from Edmonton earlier.

“Our school community has always been supportive of our students and once again they have let their lights shine,” Lasher says.

She also thanks staff, students and parents for all their support to the Auger family.