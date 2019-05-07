Tangent man arrested

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Tangent man is facing several charges after McLennan RCMP executed a search warrant at a rural residence April 5.



As a result, a significant amount of illicit cannabis, cannabis byproducts, along with hydroponics equipment was seized, says Cpl. Allan Paterson of the McLennan detachment.



Included in the seizure were 1,500 grams of dried cannabis, 40 grams of shatter, 18 grams of hash oil, 146 grams of CBD powder, edibles and 514 grams of cannabis seeds.



Luke Anthony Onufer, 37, is charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking, production of cannabis, along with unauthorized possession of a firearm.