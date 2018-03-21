Take the “high” out of High Prairie

High Prairie town council members are so spot-on when they say marijuana legalization is coming at you like a freight train. It will not be long before you can run down to a local store and buy some emotional fescue and toke up on your living room couch or back porch.



As a result, council is working at laying the ground rules for stores. Where can they be located? How far away from schools should they be? What hours can they open?



As a pastor, Councillor Brian Gilroy’s concern over the stores is not surprising. His values certainly deem that legalizing pot isn’t exactly at the top of his priority list. Actually it is, just above brothels and massage parlours. Note the very high degree of sarcasm.



Meanwhile, other members of council are declaring the town is open for business and they just have to set the rules.



The argument that other towns will allow businesses to sell pot is essentially true. So, why not us? Why let Falher or Valleyview have those businesses, the assessment, and the tax revenue?



Any true believer of free enterprise will advocate letting local stores sell pot. Let 10 stores come to town, and the public will sort it out over how many can succeed. Looking at our local court docket, it should be quite a few.



However, does that mean that High Prairie has to support it?



Absolutely not!



What is next? Brothels and massage parlours? Do you let any business come to town in the name of free enterprise?



I would urge everyone to watch the video of the town council debate once it’s online at the town Website. Councillor Michael Long gave a passionate speech about the merits of the stores. It is difficult to argue with Long when he states there is a lot of fear-mongering going on over the issue. Indeed, students will not be toking up behind the swings at the local playground during recess. They won’t be staggering back to class under such a high that an anchor couldn’t keep them on the ground. To think so is utterly foolish.



Many seem ready and willing to throw in the towel and admit defeat. Let Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s dream be a reality!



I am against legalizing pot for the same reasons Gilroy cites. It sends a horrible message to our children and youth. It is not OK to toke up in the comfort of your home, and it is not OK to get drunk in your own home. It destroys a healthy body.



Council donates money each year to support the PARTY program, then turns around and allow stores to sell pot?



Hmm!



The federal government has spent money for over 40 years on anti-smoking campaigns of every kind, then turns around and legalizes smoking more harmful substances. What sense does that make?



Perhaps there is another way to look at this debate over legalizing and selling pot. Instead of advertising High Prairie as a place willing to sell pot, what would happen if the town advertised itself as a place that would not – I repeat, not – allow pot to be sold?



What if council said it would not allow the Doobie and Dime Store to open next to the local clothing store, or the High Prairie High Store to open next to the local ice cream shop, or The Smoking Joint to open next to the local convenience store?



Ask yourself, would there be value in that? Would people want to come to town to raise a family knowing that pot wouldn’t be so readily available at the corner store?



Would there be a value in setting the moral bar higher than other communities? Is there any value in striving to a higher standard?



How come town council doesn’t want to talk about that?