Swimmers win medals

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two young swimmers with the High Prairie Dolphins came home with medals from the Alberta Summer Swimming Championships, Aug. 19-21 in Edmonton.

Kirsten Bruder won a silver medal after placing second in girl’s 9-10 25-metre breaststroke.

Brady Park finished third two win a bronze in the boy’s 7-8 50-metre backstroke.

“They deserved to win medals because they work so hard at practice, especially for Brady competing in his first year,” says head coach Jenelle Gallivan.

“This proves you can be a first-year swimmer and still win a medal at provincials.”

Bruder won her first medal at the provincials in her fifth year with the Dolphins.

“I was so excited to look up at the board and see where I was sitting,” says Bruder, 10.

“I was smiling and really happy.”

She finished the race in 20.07 seconds, just off her goal of 20 seconds.

Park broke the club record in the boy’s 7-8 50-metre backstroke in 49.84 seconds, to beat the previous mark of 50.27 seconds set by Kayle Rothwell.

“I felt very proud of myself for winning the medal and my time,” says Park, 7.

“Next year, I want to bring home gold from the provincials.”

He actually finished fourth, but moved up to third when the third-place swimmer was disqualified after the race.

Park also finished 13th in the 25 breaststroke finals.

Bruder placed in other finals: seventh both in the 50 free and 100 individual medley.

“Everyone swam phenomenally, and 90 per cent of the Dolphins swam their best times,” says Gallivan, who has coached for four years.

“I’m already excited for next year.”

In all, a record 34 Dolphins competed at the meet.