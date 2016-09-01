Swimmers capture two medal at provincials

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two up-and-coming standout swimmers with the High Prairie Dolphins captured medals at the Alberta Summer Swimming Championships, Aug. 19-21 in Edmonton.

Kirsten Bruder won a silver medal for second in the girls’ 9-10 25-metre breaststroke.

Brady Park finished third for bronze in the boys’ 7-8 50-metre backstroke.

With a record 34 Dolphins competing in the provincials, several qualified for finals.

Neither winner was available for a photo or comments.

Watch for story and further results in the South Peace News in the coming weeks.