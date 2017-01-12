Swim to celebrate 150 years of Canada

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A special promotion to encourage fitness and celebrate Canada’s sesquicentennial has been launched at the High Prairie Regional Aqua- tic Centre.

High Prairie’s Canadian Sesquicentennial Swim Challenge started Jan. 2 and continues until July 16 with a target to swim 150 km for 150 years of confederation.

“The sesquicentennial committee encouraged community groups to host special activities to celebrate the 150 years of Canadian history, so we decided to incorporate this into our swim challenge,” says aquatic manager Ginger Petersen.

All ages are invited to participate.

During the first week, 24 people have registered, including young adults to seniors.

“For every five-kilometre historical milestone completed, we have a prize donated by a local business,” Petersen says.

To complete one kilometre, participants have to swim 40 lengths of the pool.

Participating in one water fitness class is also considered one kilometer.

“Everyone is a winner,” Petersen says.

“If you keep up the distances, you will be eligible for one of 30 awesome prizes.”

Only those who complete 150 km are eligible for a grand prize of a one-month membership at Peak Fitness.

The person who reaches the longest distance, which could over 150 km, will win a three-month membership at the aquatic centre and one-month membership at Peak Fitness.

People can still register with a late fee of $15, and be credited the kilometre distance for the checkpoint previous to their registration.

For more information, please phone the aquatic centre at [(780] 523-4224.