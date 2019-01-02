Suspended driver takes drive to police station

H.P. court docket

Dec. 17, 2018

Judge R. Marceau



A Sucker Creek man will pay hefty fines after pleading guilty to impaired driving and mischief.

Duane Joseph Belcourt, 19, was fined more than $1,600 after appearing in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 17.

Belcourt was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, for driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Belcourt recorded a breath sample of 190 mg when he was stopped by Faust RCMP on Aug. 28, said Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich.

He was also fined $300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $90, for mischief causing damage under $5,000.

Belcourt smashed a window in a residence the same day in an unrelated incident resulting in the charge.



* * * * * * *



Joey James Hunter, 45, of Athabasca, was fined $300 after pleading guilty to driving while unauthorized.

His licence was suspended for an impaired charge and he had not applied to get it back, duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

“He drove a friend to the RCMP detachment because that person didn’t have a driver’s licence,” Jong said.