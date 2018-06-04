Suspected arsonist waits for psych review

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man charged in connection with setting two High Prairie business buildings on fire last summer will be back in court for trial this fall.



Christopher A. Trin- dle, of no fixed address, appeared in High Prairie provincial court May 28.



A full-day trial was scheduled for Oct. 4 in High Prairie, which could be extended, if required.



“There is some discussion it could be more than one day,” Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.



The lawyer for the accused agreed.



“I’m also available on Oct. 5,” Harry Jong said.



Hurich and Jong are still waiting for a psychiatric report in a review that was ordered May 7 and expected to take one month to complete.



Trindle is scheduled to return to court June. 11.



The accused appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre on CCTV.



Trindle was charged with four counts of arson by High Prairie RCMP after two downtown businesses and two vehicles were burned the night of Aug. 14 or early Aug. 15.



Emergency services were called to a fire first at the Collett Building, then to the Pin Cushion Boutique, both located on 49 Street.



The High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to a fire at the Collett Building shortly after 3 a.m., said acting fire chief Dan Gillmor.



“A truck on the south side of the building was on fire and ignited the building,” said Gillmor, who added the fire started in the vehicle.



Damage was contained to the south side of the building.



While the truck was destroyed, a small car received some damage.



The Collett Building was the home to Angel Business Services, Northern Alberta Fetal Alcohol and PACE Community Support Sexual Assault and Trauma Centre.



Collett Building owner John Middel- koop reported half of the building was extremely damaged while his 2010 Dodge truck was totaled.



About 20 minutes after the first incident, crews were called to a fire in an alley south of The Pin Cushion Boutique.



“We had a vehicle on fire threatening the building,” Gillmor said.



“Fire was contained to the vehicle and an outside wall, while the car was destroyed.”



Tenants in apartments above the Pin Cushion Boutique were evacuated.